Montana Wildfire alert: Dean Creek update 2022-09-08

Dean Creek Fire 9/5/2022

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 16:48:50

Incident is 0% contained.

The Dean Creek Fire was detected on August 14th. It is burning in the Dean Creek drainage, located in the Bob Marshall Wilderness on the Spotted Bear Ranger District. The fire is burning on the lower third of the southeasterly facing slope approximately three miles up drainage from the junction with Spotted Bear River. The fire is currently most active on the southwest corner of the fire.The Spotted Bear Ranger District Wildland Fire Module (WFM) was inserted into the Pentagon Cabin Administrative site to conduct structure protection operations. As of the afternoon of 08/17/2022, the module completed wrapping the cabin and outlying buildings and installed hose lay and sprinklers which can be controlled by a remote-start pump.Two members of the Spotted Bear WFM were posted as local lookouts beginning 9/3/2022. The lookouts will monitor the fire as hot and dry weather conditions are forecasted, and also have the ability to start the remote-start pump at the Administrative site if needed.Due to high spread potential, a closure for the Dean Creek drainage is effective as of 08/19/2022. The official closure order and accompanying map has been posted. There is the potential for the closure area to expand in the coming days. New information will be posted as soon as it is available.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Dean Creek Fire 9/2/2022

Dean Creek Fire 8/31/2022

Dean Creek Fire 8/26/2022

Dean Creek Fire Looking West 8/23/2022

Dean Creek Fire 08/22/2022

