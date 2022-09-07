ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Montana Wildfire alert: Margaret Fire update 2022-09-07

Montana Incident News
Montana Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AK1Q_0hmhBrkn00
Margaret Fire 9/6/2022

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 10:58:16

Incident is 0% contained.

The Margaret Fire was detected by aircraft on August 22, 2022. The wildfire is burning on the ridge north of Margaret Lake, it is on the upper third of the slope on steep rocky terrain. As of 9/6/2022, the Margaret fire is estimated at 472 acres; fire activity was observed moving east/northeast along the ridgetop, and backing down the slope on the south side. The fire has burned down to Forest Service (FS) Road 895E in multiple locations - see pending closure order. Fire personnel were in the area on 9/6/2022 to continue assessing fire growth in relation to values at risk and update public information. The smoke column may be visible at times from the Flathead Valley and from the Hungry Horse Reservoir.Given the fire location, steep rocky terrain, and limited access, the strategy will be point protection of values at risk. FS Road 895E Forest Creek Road is closed to public access at this time. An official closure order will be posted as soon as it is available. Hungry Horse Ranger District will continue to patrol this fire from the ground and air, keep the public informed on changes in fire activity, and evaluate the need for additional trail, road, and area closures. 

View Margaret Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HbDU_0hmhBrkn00
Margaret Fire 9/5/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koH4j_0hmhBrkn00
Margaret Fire 9/5/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBLAJ_0hmhBrkn00
Margaret Fire 9/5/2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montana Wildfire#Forest Service
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Montana Incident News

Montana Incident News

613
Followers
103
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy