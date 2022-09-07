Montana Wildfire alert: Margaret Fire update 2022-09-07

Margaret Fire 9/6/2022

Incident is 0% contained.

The Margaret Fire was detected by aircraft on August 22, 2022. The wildfire is burning on the ridge north of Margaret Lake, it is on the upper third of the slope on steep rocky terrain. As of 9/6/2022, the Margaret fire is estimated at 472 acres; fire activity was observed moving east/northeast along the ridgetop, and backing down the slope on the south side. The fire has burned down to Forest Service (FS) Road 895E in multiple locations - see pending closure order. Fire personnel were in the area on 9/6/2022 to continue assessing fire growth in relation to values at risk and update public information. The smoke column may be visible at times from the Flathead Valley and from the Hungry Horse Reservoir.Given the fire location, steep rocky terrain, and limited access, the strategy will be point protection of values at risk. FS Road 895E Forest Creek Road is closed to public access at this time. An official closure order will be posted as soon as it is available. Hungry Horse Ranger District will continue to patrol this fire from the ground and air, keep the public informed on changes in fire activity, and evaluate the need for additional trail, road, and area closures.

