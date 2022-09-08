Montana Wildfire alert: Boulder Lake update 2022-09-08

Boulder Lake Fire Photo 9/6/22

Incident is 0% contained.

The Boulder Lake Fire was reported at approximately 9 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2022, and is burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness, about .75 miles east of Boulder Lake on the Missoula Ranger District. Due to existing terrain and fuel conditions, which create difficultly in establishing lookouts, escape routes, and safety zones for ground crews, the incident is being managed under a Point-Zone Protection strategy. A Point-Zone Protection strategy protects highly valued resources (such as buildings, infrastructure, or recreational assets) from the fire, utilizing various natural and geographic features (past wildfires, trails, rock, and cliff bands) while protecting other values consistent with the Rattlesnake Wilderness. Air support, such as helicopters, may be used to slow and limit potential fire spread and minimize potential fire spotting distances. The Boulder Lake Fire is surrounded to the east and southeast by the Mineral Primm Fire (2003) and to the north by the Liberty Fire (2017) burned areas.

Firefighters are patrolling and monitoring the fire via air and from vantage points on the ground and utilizing fuel moisture measurements, field weather observations, and fire models to inform the suppression strategy. If the fire progresses outside of the Rattlesnake Wilderness, opportunities for implementing a Direct/Indirect suppression strategy will be assessed. Containment opportunities outside the Wilderness and roadless areas are currently being assessed and would likely utilize existing burn scars, natural barriers, and road systems.

CLOSURES: An area closure is in place for public safety and includes all National Forest lands in the Boulder Lake basin (please reference the closure map).

CLOSED AREAS:

Access is closed to Boulder Lake, Fly Lake and Gold Creek Lake. Gold Creek Cabin (Forest Service structure).

CLOSED TRAILS

Boulder Lake Trail #333, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Road #4323 to milepost 5.4 at Boulder Lake. Boulder Point Trail #334, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #333 to milepost 0.2 at the end of the trail. Fly Lake Trail #336, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #518 to milepost 1.3 at Fly Lake. Porcupine Creek Trail #504, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Rattlesnake Creek Trail #515 to milepost 4.1 at its junction with Trail #333. Gold Creek Trail #518, from milepost 0.0 at trailhead on Road #16859 to milepost 4.9 at its junction with Trail #333. Gold Cabin (Lower Gold Ridge) Trail #519, from milepost 0.0 at its junction with Trail #518 to the end of the trail.

CLOSED ROADS

Gold Creek Road, NFSR #126, from milepost 10.1 at its junction with Road #2118 to the end of the road at milepost 12.5.Gold Ridge Road, NFSR #2118, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Gold Creek Road #126 to milepost 3.4 at the gate.Gold Ridge Meadows Road, NFSR #2121, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Gold Ridge Road #2118 to milepost 4.3 at the gate.Upper Gold Peak Spur, NFSR #16859, from junction with Road #2121 to the end of the road at milepost 1.2.

View Boulder Lake Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Boulder Lake Fire Aerial Photo 9/6/22

Boulder Lake Fire Area, Road and Trail Closure Map

Aerial view 9/4/22

Boulder Lake Fire 9/5/22