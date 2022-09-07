ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Wildfire alert: Red update 2022-09-07

California Incident News
 3 days ago
Aerial View of Red Fire

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 09:19:19

Incident is 0% contained.

The Red fire was discovered on August 4, 2022 between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek at 7,800 ft. elevation. It is a lightning caused fire that is burning in the 2001 Hoover Fire footprint. Fire crews are assessing natural barriers, like granite, to confine and contain the fire. There are no immediate threats to structures or critical infrastructure. There is a temporary trail closure in place; please reference the "Closure" or "Maps" tabs to view more information. The Red Fire along with the Rodgers Fire are being managed under a Type 3 organization. 

Air Quality September 7:Yosemite Valley: Up to Very Unhealthy through midday then Good to Moderate this afternoon/eveningEl Portal / Wawona: Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups through midday then Good this afternoon/eveningTuolumne: Primarily Good through the day; Moderate from sunset to sunriseFull outlook available: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/17996aec

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Red Fire smoke over Half Dome
Helitack crew supporting the Red Fire
Red Fire on the ground
Aerial View of Low Intensity Fire
Aerial View of Low Intensity Fire
Healthy Fire Behavior
Healthy Fire Behavior
Healthy Fire Behavior
Observing Fire Behavior
Smoke on Red Peak
Red Fire aerial

California Incident News

