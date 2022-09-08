ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonners Ferry, ID

Idaho Wildfire alert: Kootenai River Complex update 2022-09-08

Idaho Incident News
 3 days ago
Type 1 Helicopter dropping water on the fire

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 22:29:24

Incident is 0% contained.

As of 5 pm PDT, on September 2, 2022, the Eneas Peak, Katka, Russell Mountain, Scotch Creek, and Trout Fires have officially been grouped into the Kootenai River Complex. 

The Eneas Peak Fire, confirmed on August 13th, was started by lightning and is visible from the Kootenai River Valley and most of the Bonners Ferry area.  The fire is located approximately 15 miles north-northwest of Bonners Ferry, on the south aspect below Eneas Peak and above Fisher Creek. The terrain is steep and inaccessible (60%-80% slopes), with numerous dead and downed trees. These conditions prevent the use of firefighter direct attack tactics where fireline is built directly next to the fire. Fire managers are assessing the area by air and ground for potential confinement lines.

In the afternoon of August 21, 2022, the Trout Fire was detected during district fire patrol. The Trout Fire is located within the Selkirk Mountain Range on the Bonners Ferry Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests. It is approximately 10 miles southwest of Copeland Idaho near Trout Creek and it was determined to be caused by lightning. Due to the fire being situated in an old burn scar, snags and heavy downed-fuels is the chief safety concern for firefighters working on the ground. Fire Managers are strategizing methods for fire suppression and no structures are at risk.

The Russell Mountain Fire was reported early afternoon on August 24, 2022. It is located within the Selkirk Mountain Range on the Bonners Ferry Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests. It is approximately 10 miles southwest of Copeland Idaho, near the Ball Creek drainage and burning on a southern aspect. There are currently no values at risk and its current strategy management is confine and contain.

The Scotch Fire was confirmed September 1, 2022. It is located in the Selkirk Mountain Range on the Bonner's Ferry District in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests.  The fire is roughly 10 miles northwest of downtown Bonners Ferry, Idaho.

The Katka Fire was confirmed on September 1, 2022. It is located within the Cabinet Mountain Range on the Bonners Ferry Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests. It is approximately 5 miles west from the Idaho/Montana border and 8 miles southeast of Bonner's Ferry burning in steep areas 1/2 mile from Katka Peak. Residents of Boundary County, ID, can visit https://www.nixle.com, text their home zip code to 888777 to sign up for emergency alerts, or call the Boundary County Emergency Line available at 208-696-2626.   

View Kootenai River Complex Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Aerial View of Katka Fire - Kootenai River Complex
Scotch Creek aerial view on Sept. 4, 2022

Post Register

Smoke filling the skies affecting air quality in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The mountains and the valley are dealing with more haze from the Ross Fork, Four Corners, Moose and other fires in Idaho. The air quality index in the Treasure Valley will be at 91 today, bordering on the "unsafe for sensitive groups" category. The air quality index in McCall will be 164, falling in the "unhealthy" category.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Incident News

