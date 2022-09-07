Idaho Wildfire alert: Porphyry Fire update 2022-09-07

Porphyry Fire, August 26, 2022

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 09:40:38

Incident is 40% contained.

No Infrared imagery is available from last night.Containment of the fire has increased to 40%. Very little growth of the fire has taken place since September 4. Fire is burning with creeping in the wilderness area of the fire on the north end. There is a potential for the area closure to be reduced next week as we get into cooler weather that may lessen fire danger.The fire has seen no western or southern growth over the past several days as containment has been reached on the lower west side and where it narrows down to the South Fork just above Hettinger Ranch - no threat to containment lines is taking place. On the north end, fire is holding well with some continued backing down and creeping to the river. The spot fire across the river about a mile north of Hettinger Ranch is out as firefighters worked this spot to prevent the fire from spreading further east of the South Fork. Fuels continue to burn within the perimeter of the fire.Over the past few weeks, fire crews completed fire line construction on the south and southwest areas of the fire and conducted burnout operations throughout the night to remove fuels so the fire does not spread further to the south and impact the Hettinger Ranch, and to hold the fire from moving further west into the China Mountain area. This burn operation used an UAS (drone) which work well in attaining the desired outcome in securing the fire. Early in the incident, a burnout of fuels was conducted at the Porphyry Bridge and was successful in protecting the structure – the bridge is no longer in danger.The Porphyry Fire started within the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area and is a fire start from the August 11th thunderstorms that passed over the Payette National Forest. On August 18, the fire moved to the west and out of the Wilderness Area. The fire is being managed by a Type 4 Incident Management Team.This fire is under a Suppression Strategy with Point/Zone Protection being conducted at noted values at risk and containment line being constructed at locations where it is needed. The focus of our firefighting strategy and tactics is to protect values at risk and stop the fire from further west, north, and south progression.Initial attack on this fire used aerial assets to try to keep the fire in check, but due to the steep and rugged terrain, firefighters were not able to safety get to the fire location. Significant growth of the fire took place on August 18 toward Hettinger Ranch/South Fork Ranch, but it remains in the drainage just to the north of the ranch. Additional firefighters and engines were placed at the ranch to implement structure protection measures and look for opportunities to steer the fire to the north away from the ranch and act as a containment line to stop progression up-river. Additional tactics are being assessed to hold this fire to as small a size as safely possible.A Fire Emergency Area and Trail Closure Order is in place - please click the "Closure" tab. While the area is closed, the South Fork is open for floating the river through the fire area - stopping or camping within the closure area is not allowed. The closed area, roads, and trails are located within the McCall Ranger District, Payette National Forest, Idaho County, Idaho.Hunters that plan to hunt this area may want to consider developing a plan B in case access is not available. It is advisable for hunter to contact the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to discuss their hunting options.

View Porphyry Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Porphyry Fire, August 26, 2022

Porphyry Fire, August 26, 2022

Porphyry Fire, August 26, 2022

Porphyry Fire, August 24, 2022

Porphyry Fire, August 24, 2022

Porphyry Fire, August 24, 2022