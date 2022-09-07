Washington Wildfire alert: Thor update 2022-09-07

Thor Fire from Sullivan Lake 08.24.22

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 12:48:12

Incident is 0% contained.

The Thor Fire is burning approximately 5 miles east of Sullivan Lake in heavy timber and steep terrain. The fire was caused by lightning and discovered on August 13, 2022. A full-suppression strategy is being used with firefighter and public safety the highest priority. The steep and rugged terrain in the immediate fire area poses a risk to fire crews on the ground. Heavy equipment and crews are actively working on improving indirect line such as existing roads and natural barriers. These roads and natural barriers provide a safer location with a high probability of success in stopping fire spread. The fire is burning in an area where low to moderate fire activity does not pose a threat to any “values at risk”, including wildlife habitats, watershed areas, natural resources, recreation infrastructure, or private land. Fire is a natural part of the life cycle of the forest and the fire behavior exhibited at this time will provide some benefit to the forest landscape as it consumes dead and down timber and overgrown understory.Smoke from the Thor Fire has been visible from Ione, Metaline and Metaline Falls, Priest Lake, Sullivan Lake and many other surrounding locations.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Heavy Equipment operating on the Thor Fire 08.22.2

Thor Fire from 306 Road on 08.21.22, Todd Strobel

Thor Fire from Pass Creek Road 08.19.22

Thor Fire 0816

Thor Fire 0816 Chris DiRienz