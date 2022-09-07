ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Wildfire alert: Thor update 2022-09-07

Washington Incident News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFvDO_0hmhBjwD00
Thor Fire from Sullivan Lake 08.24.22

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 12:48:12

Incident is 0% contained.

The Thor Fire is burning approximately 5 miles east of Sullivan Lake in heavy timber and steep terrain. The fire was caused by lightning and discovered on August 13, 2022. A full-suppression strategy is being used with firefighter and public safety the highest priority. The steep and rugged terrain in the immediate fire area poses a risk to fire crews on the ground. Heavy equipment and crews are actively working on improving indirect line such as existing roads and natural barriers. These roads and natural barriers provide a safer location with a high probability of success in stopping fire spread. The fire is burning in an area where low to moderate fire activity does not pose a threat to any “values at risk”, including wildlife habitats, watershed areas, natural resources, recreation infrastructure, or private land. Fire is a natural part of the life cycle of the forest and the fire behavior exhibited at this time will provide some benefit to the forest landscape as it consumes dead and down timber and overgrown understory.Smoke from the Thor Fire has been visible from Ione, Metaline and Metaline Falls, Priest Lake, Sullivan Lake and many other surrounding locations. 

View Thor Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bo41U_0hmhBjwD00
Heavy Equipment operating on the Thor Fire 08.22.2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDuoV_0hmhBjwD00
Thor Fire from 306 Road on 08.21.22, Todd Strobel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PTCWP_0hmhBjwD00
Thor Fire from Pass Creek Road 08.19.22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XoYPn_0hmhBjwD00
Thor Fire 0816
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EkPsn_0hmhBjwD00
Thor Fire 0816 Chris DiRienz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWmTR_0hmhBjwD00
View of Thor Fire from the Highline Road on 08.18

Washington Incident News

