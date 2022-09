Columbus Fire 8/22/2022

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 19:04:04

Incident is 0% contained.

The Bear Gulch Fire was lightning caused and detected on August 18th, 2022. It is located approximately 6 miles east of Murray, ID, and is within a mile of the Idaho/Montana state line.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.