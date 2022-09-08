ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Wildfire alert: Williams Creek Fire update 2022-09-08

Idaho Incident News
 3 days ago
Twin Lakes Fire Area Closure Order

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 22:18:10

Incident is 0% contained.

The Williams Creek Fire was detected August 29 and is located on the Red River Ranger District approximately five miles west of Orogrande in the Gospel Hump Wilderness. Ground and aerial firefighting resources responded with aggressive initial attack at time of detection, but the fire growth outpaced these efforts. A point protection strategy has been implemented to protect the community of Orogrande and other values at risk. Sampson's Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team #5 assumed command of the fire on Tuesday, September 6.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Williams Creek Fire 8 29 2022

