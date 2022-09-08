Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-09-08

September 7 Moose Fire Smoke Outlook

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 21:18:12

Incident is 44% contained.

Highway 93 is open to travel in both directions with no restrictions (09/06/2022).Travel is currently allowed along the entire stretch of the Salmon River Road from North Fork to Corn Creek. However, the section between Spring Creek and Morgan/Panther Creek Road may be closed at any time due to rolling debris landing on the road. Public and firefighter safety are the primary objectives of the Moose Fire. The Moose Fire Area, Road, and Trail Closure (04-13-22-507) remains in place to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Moose Fire. The closure order states the following are OPEN: NFSR#055 - Morgan/Panther Creek Road, NFSR#021 Williams Creek Road, NFSR#101 Deep Creek Road, NFSR#030 Salmon River Road from US Highway 93 going west to Spring Creek, NFSR#026 Baldy Mountain Road, NFST#077 Perreau Trail. The following are CLOSED: NFSR#030 Salmon River Road from Spring Creek going west to NFSR#055 Morgan/Panther Creek Road.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

