Placer County, CA

California Wildfire alert: Mosquito Fire update 2022-09-08

California Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5RBs_0hmhBfPJ00
Mosquito Fire from Pilot Hill Cam Alertwildfire

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 22:44:44

Incident is 0% contained.

The Mosquito Fire is burning north of Oxbow Reservoir in brush and timber in very steep and inaccessible terrain. Fire is under unified command with CAL FIRE and Placer County Sheriff. Major fire updates are provided twice daily in the morning and evening - select the news tab  

Evacuation information links are below and also compiled on this evacuation information page Placer County:

Please visit this link for Evacuation maps from Placer County: https://pcsogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=34e6172213b540c8b8b064d8a7da4f76&fbclid=IwAR3A_ZkJddMuY-hawgtkbiWrS113x9OCCunlGWFzyI1DO-sO-0P5_kRKW74You can also follow Placer County Sheriff on Facebook and Twitter for evacuation updates. https://www.facebook.com/PlacerSheriff https://twitter.com/PlacerSheriff  El Dorado County: 

El Dorado County evacuation and shelter location map You can also follow Eldorado County on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eldoradosheriff Closures:Foresthill Road is currently closed to eastbound traffic at Todd Valley Road. Visit the 'Road Conditions' tab on the ReadyPlacer Dashboard for up-to-date community road closure information in effect due to the Mosquito Fire. https://placer.ca.gov/road-conditions 

Mosquito Fire Forest Area, Road and Trail Closure 

View Mosquito Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DLKIB_0hmhBfPJ00
Mosquito Fire at night from Patrol 41/Eng 342 9/6
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GH6NA_0hmhBfPJ00
Mosquito Fire at night from Patrol 41/Eng 342 9/6
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U48kg_0hmhBfPJ00
Mosquito Fire aerial view 9/6/22 courtesy CAL FIRE

