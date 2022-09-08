California Wildfire alert: Mosquito Fire update 2022-09-08

Mosquito Fire from Pilot Hill Cam Alertwildfire

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 22:44:44

Incident is 0% contained.

The Mosquito Fire is burning north of Oxbow Reservoir in brush and timber in very steep and inaccessible terrain. Fire is under unified command with CAL FIRE and Placer County Sheriff. Major fire updates are provided twice daily in the morning and evening - select the news tab

Evacuation information links are below and also compiled on this evacuation information page Placer County:

Please visit this link for Evacuation maps from Placer County: https://pcsogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=34e6172213b540c8b8b064d8a7da4f76&fbclid=IwAR3A_ZkJddMuY-hawgtkbiWrS113x9OCCunlGWFzyI1DO-sO-0P5_kRKW74You can also follow Placer County Sheriff on Facebook and Twitter for evacuation updates. https://www.facebook.com/PlacerSheriff https://twitter.com/PlacerSheriff El Dorado County:

El Dorado County evacuation and shelter location map You can also follow Eldorado County on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eldoradosheriff Closures:Foresthill Road is currently closed to eastbound traffic at Todd Valley Road. Visit the 'Road Conditions' tab on the ReadyPlacer Dashboard for up-to-date community road closure information in effect due to the Mosquito Fire. https://placer.ca.gov/road-conditions

Mosquito Fire Forest Area, Road and Trail Closure

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Mosquito Fire at night from Patrol 41/Eng 342 9/6

