Oregon Wildfire alert: Rum Creek Fire update 2022-09-08

 3 days ago
Spanish Smoke Outlook Sept, 7th

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 23:18:58

Incident is 44% contained.

Rum Creek Fire was ignited by lightning on Wednesday, August 17. Northwest Incident Management Team 13 (NWIMT 13) assumed command of the fire on Sunday, August 21st at 6 a.m. Windy conditions pushed the fire to the southeast the night of August 26, threatening structures including the communities of Rand and Galice. Oregon Department of Forestry Team 1 (ODF 1) and Oregon's Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) Blue Team arrived Saturday, August 27 and fire management changed to unified command by NWIMT 13, ODF 1 and OSFM. On Tuesday, September 6, Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 6 (NRIMT 6) shadowed NWIMT 13, and assumed command of the fire. The last OSFM resources demobilized Wednesday, September 7. The fire now operates under the unified command of NRIMT 6 and ODF 1.An inversion restricts fire activity most days by reducing temperatures and winds and increasing humidity. At these times, most fire spread is from burning debris rolling down slopes and the fire making short uphill runs. When the inversion lifts, temperatures and winds increase. Fire activity increases, pushed by the winds. Rapid uphill runs, single tree torching, and group torching can occur, with possible crown runs. Spot fires are possible, from burning embers carried past the fire edges and control lines. Despite hot, dry weather the fire has not spread past the current footprint for several days. Currently, most acreage gains on the Rum Creek Fire are from green islands within the fire lines burning.  Fire personnel constructed direct and indirect control lines and did strategic firings as needed to secure edges of the fire. Currently most of the fire edges are being cooled by mop up. Contingency lines have been established further from the fire in case fire crosses the primary control lines. Surplus resources are being reassigned to other fires or sent home to prepare for their next assignments.

View Rum Creek Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Updated Evacuation Map-Josephine County Sept. 7th
Smoke Outlook for Wednesday, Sept. 7
Lunch on the fire line, Sept. 6
Searching for hot spots, Sept. 6
Spanish - Smoke outlook for Tuesday, Sept. 6
Smoke outlook for Tuesday, Sept. 6
Mopping up stump hole, Sept. 5
Spanish - Smoke outlook for Monday, Sept. 5
Smoke outlook for Monday, Sept. 5
Rum Creek Fire smoke outlook Sunday, Sept. 4
Sawyer cutting fuels near Crow Rd 9-2

#Fire Marshal#Fire Making#Oregon Wildfire#Rum Creek Fire#Spanish Smoke Outlook#Rand#Office Of State Fire#Odf#Osfm
