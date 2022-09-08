ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Wildfire alert: Double Creek Fire update 2022-09-08

Eugene Springfield at Double Creek Fire 9/4/22

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 23:27:45

Incident is 0% contained.

The Double Creek Fire was detected 8/30/2022 and is active in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. It is located along the Imnaha River corridor. Firefighters are engaged in active fire suppression with helicopter and air tanker support. 

Evacuation Levels 

Level 3, “Go Now” evacuation for:·  Town of Imnaha north to Fence Creek, including lands east to Lightning Creek ·  Town of Imnaha south to Grouse Creek

Level 2, “get Set” for:·   Upper Imnaha from Grouse Creek to Pallette Ranch·   Areas around Dug Bar Rd north of Fence Creek   

Level 1, “be Ready” for:·   Upper Imnaha from Pallette Ranch to FS 39 RdRoad Closures·   Upper Imnaha Rd Closed ·   Lower Imnaha Rd & Dug Bar Rd Closed·   Hat Point Rd Closed ·   FS 39 Rd is closed from Target Springs Junction to Ollokot Campground, including the Canal Rd (3920), and Lick Creek Rd (3925)   

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Fire line work on Double Creek Fire 9/4/22
Burn out operations on Double Creek Fire 9/4/22
Double Creek Fire west flank looking south -090322
Double Creek Fire backing to Freezeout Rd -090322
20220831 Double Creek Fire
20220831 Double Creek Fire

