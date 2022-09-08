ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Wildfire alert: Boulder Mountain Fire update 2022-09-08

Washington Incident News
Washington Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BN9C_0hmhBcl800
Boulder Mountain Fire September 6

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 20:52:35

Incident is 6% contained.

The Boulder Mountain Fire was detected on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, 9 miles northwest of Cusick, Washington. The fire is burning on Federal, State, and Private land. The terrain is difficult and the fire is burning in heavy timber, slash, and beetle infested trees.

View Boulder Mountain Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a9BSj_0hmhBcl800
Boulder Mountain Fire Heavy Equipment at work
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YH4Me_0hmhBcl800
Boulder Mountain Fire Heavy Equipment at work
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEb3S_0hmhBcl800
Boulder Mouintain Fire 9/5
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8jUy_0hmhBcl800
Boulder Mountain Fire 9/4/22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XfSdz_0hmhBcl800
Boulder Mountain Fire 9/4/22

Comments / 1

Related
KOMO News

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cusick, WA
Boulder, CO
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Vail Daily

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
q13fox.com

Smoke, fire danger creating big problems

Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boulder Mountain Fire#Boulder Mouintain Fire
98.3 The KEY

Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State

Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
WASHINGTON STATE
OutThere Colorado

Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry

A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Mandatory evacuations ordered for County Road 21 Fire

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for people living near the County Road 21 Fire burning southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. The fire is about 600 acres with zero containment. A helicopter and air tanker have been making multiple drops along the fire line.Residents living in that area should evacuate the area immediately, as well as people living from Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287.   Copter4 flew over the fire on Thursday evening which showed several firefighting crews and vehicles on scene. Several firefighting agencies are battling the blaze. Copter4 captured video of a helicopter that was making water drops over the fire. According to Larimer County, crews will remain in the area actively working the fire.  An overnight shelter is being established by the Red Cross at the Leeper Center 3800 Wilson St Wellington.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Incident News

Washington Incident News

37
Followers
10
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy