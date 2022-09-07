ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Wildfire alert: Deep Creek Fire update 2022-09-07

Montana Incident News
 3 days ago
Deep Creek Fire Bear Wire

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 10:21:19

Incident is 70% contained.

The Deep Creek Fire in the northwest corner of the Little Belt Mountains was reported in the afternoon of August 31, 2022.  On September 7, a Type 4 team led by Incident Commander Michael Williams and Jesse Riddle (t) took command of the fire.  Previously, on September 2, a Type 3 team led by Incident Commander Alex Brooks and Kenny Spint had been in command of the fire. The fire is estimated to be 37 acres and is 70% contained.  Fire personnel were able to use aerial resources on the fire to help reduce fire growth.  There has not been smoke seen on the fire for a few days now, so updates will take place to this page if a significant change occurs.  

View Deep Creek Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Deep Creek Fire 9-2-2022
Deep Creek Fire Heli-Crew
Deep Creek Fire footprint
Deep Creek Fire initial attack
Deep Creek Fire initial attack
Deep Creek Fire August 31
Deep Creek Fire August 31

