Girls cross-country: Preseason Top 25 rankings, runners to watch for 2022 season

By Paul Schwartz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
The high school cross-country season gets started this week across North Jersey.

Take a look at the top runners to watch this fall, followed by our preseason Top 25 rankings.

Christina Allen

River Dell junior

She's already won outdoor State Meet of Champions titles in the 800 and 3,200 meters but some bad fortune kept her from running in either the Bergen Meet of Champions or the State Meet of Champs in cross-country last fall.

But she still won five majors and lost only to state record holder Angelina Perez of Lakeland (three times) and Molly Malague of Meturchen (once) in cross-country.

Brianna Braver

Ramapo senior

She had an excellent junior year, winning the Big North Freedom, Bergen County Group A and sectional Group 3 titles, and finishing fifth in the Lou Molino Bergen Meet of Champions. She finished no worse than 12th in the eight major races she finished.

If she can duplicate or better her performance at Holmdel from the 2020 Holmdel Invitational that substituted for the state championship, she will contend for all-state honors.

Remy Dubac

Clifton senior

Her fifth-place finish at the State Meet of Champions capped an exceptional 2021 cross-country season for Dubac, the highest girls finisher in Mustang history. She became the first Clifton athlete to win a group title when she captured Group 4.

She won eight of 12 races, taking second in a race at the Shore Coaches Invitational, second to Angelina Perez in the Passaic County race and finished in the top quarter of the field at the Eastbay Northeast Regional. She is a definite contender to win the SMOC this year.

Kristen Johnson

Old Tappan senior

Her first cross-country season last fall was spectacular, as she had nine top-10 finishes in 11 races, capped by winning the Nike Northeast Regional Open race.

She had top-five finishes in every local race except BMOC, where she finished 10th, but came back the next week to take second at Group 3 state sectionals and led the Golden Knights to their first sectional crown in 20 years. She placed 40th in the State Meet of Champions. Illness and injury ruined the rest of her year but if she's healthy, she's a threat in any race she runs.

Leanna Johnston

Immaculate Heart senior

Another fine runner who enjoyed a breakthrough cross-country season a year ago, she won four major titles in seven races, including Big North United and Bergen Group E titles.

She was third in the BMOC and seventh in the Non-Public A meet before finishing a strong 36th in the State Meet of Champs. She earned SMOC medals in both the indoor and outdoor seasons in the 3,200 meters.

Rebecca Maclaren

Northern Highlands junior

She made her first cross-country season a very good one, with five top-10 finishes in nine meets, including a second place finish in the Big North Freedom race, third at the Bergen County Division A meet and fourth place in the Group 3 sectionals.

She also finished 11th at BMOC and was 19th in the rugged Group 3 meet. If she can stay consistent and healthy, she can be a bigger factor in North Jersey and state competition this year.

Zoe Merryman

Mahwah senior

No one works harder than this Thunderbird standout, who started slowly but finished last season with a flourish, with top-10 finishes in four of her last six races.

That included a second at the Saugerties Invitational, a third at the Big North Patriot meet and a ninth-place finish in the North 1, Group 2 sectional. She finished her season with a strong 33rd place finish at the Group 2 race, improving her Holmdel course best by more than a minute.

Haley Nowak

Secaucus senior

From her first race as a freshman, she has always been a consistent contender in every race she runs. She won the North Hudson championship, was second in Hudson County, third in the NJIC Meadowlands and sixth in the first NJIC conference race.

After back-to-back wins in the 2019 and 2020 North 2, Group 1 sectional races, she was a close third this year and just missed a spot in the SMOC, finishing 12th in Group 1. In 26 career cross-country races, she's placed 21 times in the top 10.

Cellina Rabolli

Ridgewood junior

With the graduation of the greatest senior class in North Jersey history, including five who will be running for Division I schools this fall, Rabolli and fellow junior Avery Sheridan are the linchpins to help keep the Maroons at or near the top of North Jersey cross-country.

Rabolli ran in the two biggest races of the year last fall, taking 34th in Group 4 and 78th in the SMOC after winning the state junior varsity championship at Thompson Park. Her improvement continued through the winter and spring, and she should be ready to break through.

Danielle Tilp

Cresskill senior

Perhaps North Jersey's busiest runner last year, she placed in the top 10 in 12 of 13 races, missing only in the State Meet of Champs, where she became just the fourth girl in school history to qualify.

She won a race at the North Jersey Championships, took second in the NJIC Patriot, fourth in the NJIC conference meet, was second in the North 1, Group 1 race and ninth in state Group 1.

Morgan Uhlhorn

Lakeland senior

She was perhaps the most improved runner in North Jersey last year, going from the junior varsity to being the No. 2 or 3 runner on one of the state's best teams with seven top-10 finishes before a 19th place finish in the Group 2 meet.

She took third in the Passaic championships and sixth in the North 1, Group 2 sectional, leading the Lancers to their first Passaic and sectional championships. Look for her to be in the mix for both titles this year.

Preseason Top 25 rankings

The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

