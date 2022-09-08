Oregon Wildfire alert: Sturgill update 2022-09-08

View up Minam Drainage on Sturgill Fire 09/04/2022

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 22:47:30

Incident is 0% contained.

The Sturgill fire is located in the North Minam Drainage burning in mixed conifer. Firefighters continue to implement strategies to protect adjacent private property and inholdings such as Red’s Horse Ranch, the Minam River Lodge, and along Lostine River Rd. Fire resources have begun constructing a shaded fuel break between Lostine and Bear Creek to prevent fire growth to the north.

Evacuation Levels

Level 2, “get Set” for:· Lostine River Rd from Fir Rd south to Two Pan, including all campgrounds and trailheads

Level 1, “be Ready” for:· Lostine River Rd from Hwy 82 to Fir RdLevel 3, “Go Now” evacuation for:· No areas near Sturgill Fire are in Level 3 as of 5:00pm, Wednesday, Sept. 7

Closures· Lostine River Rd from Moffitt's south Closed

View Sturgill Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

A view of the Sturgill Fire smoke column