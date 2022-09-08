ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lostine, OR

Oregon Wildfire alert: Goat Mountain 2 Fire update 2022-09-08

Oregon Incident News
Oregon Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJWxR_0hmhBTlT00
Incident location: 9 Miles South of Lostine, OR. Impacted area: 179 Acres

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 22:56:29

Incident is 0% contained.

The Goat Mountain 2 Fire is located southeast of Goat Mountain in the Eagle Cap Wilderness Area. Firefighters will monitor the Goat Mountain 2 Fire from lookouts and aircraft. If needed, they will take action to suppress the fire in Lostline Canyon. The fire is surrounded by rocky terrain on three sides. There are currently trail and road closures in effect for the fire within the Eagle Cap Wilderness Area. Closure Orders and Maps are available on the Wallowa Whitman National Forest Fire Incident Updates page.

View Goat Mountain 2 Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lostine, OR
City
Wallowa, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
opb.org

State wildlife agency places new limits on bow hunting in Northeast Oregon

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is placing new limits on archery hunting for elk in Northeastern Oregon. People wishing to purchase a tag from the state agency to hunt elk with a bow will now be under a controlled system, based on a seasonal quota, similar to the limits placed on elk hunters who use rifles. Previously, archers could be assured of getting a tag nearly anywhere in Oregon during the elk hunting season which began on August 27 and ends on September 25 this year.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Cedar Creek Fire: Highway 58 closes, help arrives from Alaska

As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, resources from around the country are coming to Central Oregon to help our local firefighters. A Type 1 incident management team from Alaska arrived in Redmond this week to help the incident team in charge of the Deschutes County side of the Cedar Creek Fire. They staged at Mount Bachelor Friday morning.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Forest Fire#Oregon Wildfire
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event

With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
LANE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Pioneer resort housed on Lower Metolius River

El Rancho included a lodge, cabins and outbuildings and widely known home-cooked meals El Rancho is a former resort site located along the Metolius River, six miles northwest of Perry South Campground. Carl T. Hubbard and his wife, Maude Mastin Hubbard, homesteaded at this site shortly after the turn of the 20th Century and patented a claim July 2, 1915. Access to the ranch was limited to a trail for several years, and a road was built in the 20s. When he first took his wife to the homestead, he tipped the wagon over on a steep descent and scattered...
TRAVEL
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Red Flag Warning in effect for Central Oregon through Saturday

A Red Flag Warning for potentially increased fire activity is in effect for Central Oregon and much of the state until 11 p.m. Saturday. It means. Central Oregon Daily News Chief Meteorologist Dorrell Wenninger says winds will be 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 with dry conditions. This means that any fires that start are likely to spread rapidly.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert

Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Mussel Harvesting Closed on Most of Oregon Coast Due to Toxin

(Yachats, Oregon) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced Friday that harvesting of mussels is closed along more than half of the Oregon coast. The closure is from the Yachats River all the way to the Columbia River and state border, including most of the central coast and all of the north Oregon coast. The agencies said recent tests have shown levels of a marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison that has exceeded the closure limit. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium: a mussel is slowly devoured by a sea star)
YACHATS, OR
beachconnection.net

So Much Port Orford, So Little Time: Seriously Multilayered S. Oregon Coast Town

(Port Orford, Oregon) – Saunter into this little burgh with its mix of soaring, rocky bluffs and blobs along with the usual sandy goodness, you'll soon find yourself in not just a pleasant beach town but a haven for whale watching as well. Those intricate sea stacks and coves seem to attract them, and the bluffs allow great vantage points. (Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
PORT ORFORD, OR
Oregon Incident News

Oregon Incident News

559
Followers
39
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy