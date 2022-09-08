Idaho Wildfire alert: Sawtell Peak update 2022-09-08

Sawtell Peak Fire Scooper on Henrys Lake

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 19:18:27

Incident is 80% contained.

The Sawtell Peak Fire was reported Wednesday, August 31 2022 at 1322. The fire is located on the Ashton/Island Park Ranger District on the Caribou-Targhee NF. Wyoming Type 3 Team 5 took command of the fire Friday, September 2. A forest closure order was put in place September 3, 2022. The Forest Order can be found on the forest website.

View Sawtell Peak Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.