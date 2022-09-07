ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Wildfire alert: Trail Ridge Fire update 2022-09-07

Montana Incident News
Montana Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zw907_0hmhBPEZ00
Trail Ridge Fire from Sula Work Station - 9/6/22

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 15:03:39

Incident is 0% contained.

On August 25th, 2022 at 1:11 PM MST, the Dillon Interagency Dispatch Center was notified of a possible fire.  The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (BDNF) Fire Personnel responded and confirmed a fire located approximately 4.5 miles north of Hogan Cabin, on the Wisdom District of the BNF.The Trail Ridge Fire is currently assessed  to be approximately 13.5 acres, burning about 0.25 miles away from the Continental Divide Trail (CDT), between Gibbons Pass and the Hogan Trail. Fire Crews are working to identify potential control locations in the difficult terrain utilizing natural barriers, existing trails, and roads.  The fire is burning in a remote, rugged area of the 2000 Mussigbrod Fire burned area, with abundant standing dead trees and heavy ground fuels, as a result of that incident. 

View Trail Ridge Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJVkW_0hmhBPEZ00
Taken from 106 FS Road - 9/6/22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nm9nQ_0hmhBPEZ00
Trail Ridge Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381e51_0hmhBPEZ00
Trail Ridge Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ar85_0hmhBPEZ00
Trail Ridge Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YnzX_0hmhBPEZ00
Trail Ridge Fire

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Bat Night’ is back at Giant Springs State Park

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “Bat Night” at Giant Springs State Park is back for a second year to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation and showcase Montana’s amazing bats. “Bats are vital to the health of Montana’s ecosystems, are the only mammals capable of true...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KSEN AM 1150

UPDATE: New Fires Reported in Glacier Park and the Bob

EUREKA -- Incident command hadn't posted an update on the Weasel Fire for over a week, but the fire is still active along the US/Canada border 14 miles NE of Eureka. The fire covers 2450 acres on the Montana side of the border, and 2694 acres in British Columbia, for a total of 5144 acres. Fire behavior is described as "minimal" as it continues to smolder and creep with some single tree torching.
ENVIRONMENT
yourbigsky.com

Take a dip into these Montana hot springs

With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sula, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
NBCMontana

Columbus Fire burns into Montana, now at 1,339 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — New overnight infrared mapping shows the Columbus Fire burning six miles northeast of Murray, Idaho, has crossed over into Montana. The fire now measures 1,339 acres. The daily flight log noted the following: "On the west end, the fire is burning on both sides of Tributary...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Cooler temperatures settling in, FROST ADVISORY in effect for Saturday

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect until 8AM Saturday morning for the much of west central and northwest Montana. This includes Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, Polson away from Flathead Lake, West Glacier, Hungry Horse, Coram, Essex, Highway 83 south of Swan Lake towards Condon, Marias Pass, and Polebridge, Yaak, Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, I-90 St. Regis to Cyr, Ninemile, Huson, Highway 12 between Lolo Pass and Lolo, Rock Creek area, southwest of Conner towards Painted Rocks, and lower elevations of the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

UPDATE: 7 New Wildfires in Western Montana

LINCOLN — A small wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141. The Arrastra Fire was reported just before 3pm Tuesday, and it was initially estimated at 15 acres. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew have been sent in.
POWELL COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Trail#Montana Wildfire
montanarightnow.com

'He lowered his head and just came for me:' Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen recount close grizzly encounter

MONTANA - Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen had a close encounter with a sleeping grizzly bear up the Blackfoot River Corridor near the Blackfoot Clearwater Game Range. On August 28, Alan Townsend, dean for the Frankie College of Forestry and Conservation at the University of Montana, was hiking with Scott Ferrenberg, associate director for the Montana Forest Conservation Experiment Station. Both men were carrying bear spray. Townsend also had a firearm.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
News Radio 1310 KLIX

State Police Identify Magic Valley Trooper Hit by Car

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police have identified one of their own who was hit by a car while he was directing traffic on a call in Jerome Thursday morning. Sergeant Mike Wendler, a regular guest on Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley, was directing traffic at around 8:30 a.m. in Jerome for a car on fire when he was struck. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, he was revived at the scene before being flown to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery and was moved to the intensive care unit. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the Jerome Police Department that is investigating the incident. Law enforcement from around the Magic Valley and Idaho have expressed their support for Sgt. Wendler. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police. We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help,” says Colonel Kedrick Wills. “We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sergeant Wendler, his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.” A fellow trooper has set up the GoFundMe account to help support Sgt. Wendler and his family.
JEROME, ID
oilcity.news

Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
CASPER, WY
Alt 95.7

5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV

It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Incident News

Montana Incident News

613
Followers
103
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy