Trump's LIV golf circus hurt 9/11 families. The Saudi connection is real | Opinion

I saw the first potted mums on a neighbor’s doorstep the other day.

That sight — that first “trigger” that takes place every year — ushers in the annual week of anxiety and grief my entire family dreads. It's the week around the anniversary of 9/11, the day our oldest brother, Danny, was murdered on the 89th floor of the South Tower.

Danny was 40, the oldest brother of Marty, Tom, me and Mike. He was the first-born son of Dan Sr. and Connie, the husband of Peggy and father of their five young children.

Like my family, I’m sure the thousands of other 9/11 Families have their triggers as well.

I spoke with Danny shortly before the second plane hit. Like the other 2,977 souls killed that day, he would have given anything to get out of those buildings and home to his family. I know this because it’s one of the last things he said to me.

I just wish our government would have given somethign toward helping Danny, the other victims and their surviving families obtain justice and accountability over the last 21 years.

Every president from George W. Bush to Donald Trump has done everything in their power to prevent the 9/11 victims and families from obtaining that justice and accountability. Trump invited members of a group I belong to, 9/11 Justice to the White House on Sept. 11, 2019. He looked them in the eye, shook their hands and promised that he would declassify FBI documents related to the 9/11 attacks. Twenty-fours later, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr invoked the state secrets privilege, preventing those same documents from ever seeing the light of day. This was the first time that the state secrets privilege had ever been invoked in a civil litigation.

Mike Kelly:Trump, LIV Golf finally got Saudi connections to 9/11 attention — for now

Thanks to President Joe Biden’s executive order signed in September 2021, which declassified a portion of the FBI documents, we now know that twelve Saudi government agency officials aided the hijackers in Los Angeles. Without these “facilitators” there was "zero chance of 9/11 taking place.” These are the FBI’s words, not mine.

Why did we have to fight for so long?

And still, our fight continues.

The 9/11 families have had to grow thick skins over the last 21 years. Those thick skins were tested once again this past summer with the launch of LIV Golf. This new golf league is sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund, paying some golfers as much $100 million dollars to join the tour. In July, Trump hosted a tournament at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey — 50 miles from Ground Zero in a state that was home to 750 people who were murdered. When asked about the Saudi atrocities, involvement in 9/11 and helping the Saudis “sportswash” this fact, some golfers stated that they were just trying to provide for their families.

Our brother Danny and 2976 others were just trying to provide for their families on that fateful day as well.

During this same golf tournament, when interviewed on ESPN, Trump stated, “Well, no one has ever really gotten to the bottom of 9/11.” He knows better than anyone about the Saudi government involvement in 9/11. He blamed them on Fox & Friends while running for president in 2016.

The cruelty and callousness of these golfers and a former president is shocking and beyond painful. The former president will be hosting other Saudi backed tournaments at his clubs in Miami and the Bronx — even closer to Ground Zero than Bedminster!

If the American golfers and a former president don’t want to stand up for the 9/11 families and their fight for justice and accountability, I wish they would at least stand up for their fellow citizens that had to decide whether they should jump from the 100th floor or burn alive. Or for their fellow citizens on those hijacked planes that had to call their loved ones to say their final goodbyes. Stand up for them. We were all attacked on 9/11.

Saudi Arabia is an “ally” and “strategic partner” to the United States. We know they were responsible for the murder of 3000 innocent Americans, the murder of our Navy Servicemen in Pensacola, FloridaL, the murder of 15-year-old Fallon Smart in Portland Oregon and the murder and dismemberment of a Washington Post reporter. They have not been held accountable for any of these crimes. No U.S. “ally” or “strategic partner” should have carte blanche to murder innocent Americans and not be held accountable, just because they have oil and buy weapons.

I am a member of 9/11 Justice. We represent a grassroots movement made up of the 9/11 community. This same 9/11 community has successfully worked with Congress to override the presidential veto of Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act . Now law, JASTA stripped terrorist nations of immunity. We continue to educate the public, professional golfers and politicians, both current and former, on the Saudi government role in 9/11.

We are grateful to Biden for keeping his campaign promise to declassify the 9/11 documents. With Biden’s continued support, he has an opportunity to help us finally achieve justice and become the hero the 9/11 community has been waiting for all these years.

Dennis McGinley, a member of 9/11 Justice, is the brother of Daniel F. McGinley, who was murdered on the 89th floor of the South Tower. He lives in Haworth, New Jersey.