Man drowns after kayaking accident
A 68-year-old Lewiston man drowned in the Salmon River following a kayaking accident, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday. Kenneth Ledgerwood had been kayaking on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges when he was reported missing about 6 p.m. Saturday. He had been seen earlier in the day wearing a black and gray lifejacket, and his kayak was located upside down, but Ledgerwood was nowhere around it. Searchers looked for 45 minutes but were unable to find him, the report said. About 6:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a body being found at the Campbell boat ramp near milepost 218 on U.S. Highway 95. The body was identified as Ledgerwood. His family was notified, the sheriff’s office said.
Clarkston man Escapes With Only Minor Injuries in Saturday Morning Crash
LEWISTON - At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to single vehicle, rollover accident on Down River Road (Highway 128) near the Idaho/Washington state line. According to Lewiston Police, when officers arrived, they found a red 2007 Pontiac G6 on the railroad tracks below the roadway...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car
COLFAX, Wash. – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing was stolen from Spokane County in 2021. Phipps was transported to the Whitman County Jail and booked on his Spokane County felony warrant and being in possession of stolen property.
bonnersferryherald.com
Fire Update for Saturday Sept. 10
BOUNDARY COUNTY —- The Incident Management Team reported that on Friday Sept. 9 the Russell Mountain Fire slowly backed down the slopes west of the Westside Road, this generated quite a bit of smoke. Officials said, light white smoke is an indicator of a low intensity ground fire burning...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Area fires continue slow growth
BONNERS FERRY — There may have been a lot of smoke, but fire activity on the Kootenai River Complex was lower on the intensity scale, U.S. Forest Service officials said Saturday morning. Fires on the complex include the Eneas Peak fire, 2,298 acres; Trout Fire, 4,339 acres; and the...
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Kootenai River Complex continues to grow
▶️ Listen to this article now. An active Katka Fire, part of the Kootenai River Complex in Boundary County, helped pushed the total area by fires in the complex burned to 15,640 acres, Forest Service officials said. An overnight mapping flight found the fire grew by 76 acres with...
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
pullmanradio.com
Volunteers Extinguish Hay Truck And Field Fire Near Moscow Thursday
Moscow Volunteer Firefighters extinguished a truck and field fire just East of town on Thursday afternoon. City and rural volunteer fire department crews were called to a truck fire off Mountain View Road near Darby Road around noon. When volunteers arrived, the truck hauling hay was completely on fire and the flames had spread to a stubble field burning about 5 acres. The fire was heading toward nearby homes. Volunteers were able to protect the homes and quickly extinguish the flames. Crews spent the afternoon putting out the haybales that were on fire. No one was hurt. Idaho Department of Lands and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. The fire was in the Moscow Rural Fire District.
spotonidaho.com
University of Idaho student arrested for making bomb threat
Moscow Police arrested a University of Idaho student Wednesday evening for allegedly making a bomb threat on social media. The Lewiston Tribune reports 18-year-old Will Schimmelman was booked into the Latah County Jail for false reporting of an explosive in a public place, which is a felony....
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
4,000+ Acre Jones Creek Fire Burning North of Pittsburg Landing 50% Contained
RIGGINS - On Friday, Fire officials provided an update on the Jones Creek Fire, which is burning east of the Snake River approximately seven miles north of Pittsburg Landing in Idaho County. As of Friday morning, the fire was estimated at 4,429 acres and is 50% contained. The fire has not increased in acreage over the past 48 hours.
bonnersferryherald.com
No evacuations yet on Kootenai River Complex fires
BOUNDARY COUNTY — The large number of wildfires in the county — and resultant threat to structures in Katka Peak and Scotch Creek — prompted Boundary County commissioners to declare a state of emergency on Friday, Sept. 2. The fires potentially threaten public safety, structures, private timber,...
61-Year-Old man Dies After Rollover Crash on American Bar Road
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on American Bar Road on the Salmon River in Idaho County. Police say that just past 4:30 p.m., a 61-year-old male was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 westbound on American Bar Road, an extremely narrow and rocky dirt road located west of Grangeville. The driver attempted to negotiate a narrow curve around a previous rockslide and slid off the roadway.
Post Register
Idaho County Sheriff calls for 'go' evacuations for Williams Creek Fire
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho County Sheriff's Office has called for level three evacuations (go) in the area near Orogrande following increased fire conditions. The 5,100-acre fire is located near Wildhorse Lake in the Gospel Hump Wildnerness area. It was caused by lightning on Aug. 29. "Ground and...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Spirit Lake man gets life sentence for murder
COEUR d’ALENE — The Spirit Lake man who admitted to killing 56-year-old Tina Swor received a life sentence Friday. Judge Scott Wayman sentenced John D. Dalton, 56, to life in prison with 20 years fixed for the crime of murder in the second degree. That means Dalton will...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Level 1 - 'Ready' Evacuation Notice Issued for Getta Creek and Deer Creek Areas Due to Jones Creek Fire
RIGGINS - On Wednesday, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office has issued a LEVEL 1 - "Ready" Evacuation Notice for the Getta Creek and Deer Creek areas due to the Jones Creek Fire burning approximately 21 miles northwest of Riggins, ID. According to the latest update from the U.S. Forest Service,...
Boundary County Sheriff's Office reports incident involving grizzly bear and livestock near North Naples
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — The Boundary County Sheriff's Office is currently reporting an incident involving a grizzly bear and livestock near North Naples. At this time, the office says people should contain their animals with electric fences and secure any attractants. This is a developing story and we will...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD in search of dog owner
The Moscow PD is trying to find the owner of this pup, that was injured on Sunday near D Street and Mountain View. The pup did not have a collar and was not chipped so officers and code enforcement haven’t been able to identify who its owner is. If...
'I hope you can make peace with yourself' | Spirit Lake man who killed girlfriend gets 20 years to life
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — A Spirit Lake man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing his girlfriend in 2021. 55-year-old John Dalton pleaded guilty in March to the second-degree murder of his girlfriend, 56-year-old Tina Swor. On Friday, a district court sentenced Dalton to 20 years fixed to life with credit for time served.
pullmanradio.com
Prospect Fire In North Latah County Holding Steady At About 300 Acres 5% Contained
The Prospect Fire burning in North Latah County continues to hold steady. The fire remains at 5% containment having torched nearly 300 acres. The blaze is burning logging slash on private timberland about 8 miles North of Harvard. 140 personnel are assigned to the fire near Prospect and Meadows Creeks. Firefighters are preparing for a wind shift as the forecast is calling for gusty winds out of the East. Officials are asking people to stay out of the fire zone. The blaze was started by lightning on Saturday afternoon.
