Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Area fires continue slow growth
BONNERS FERRY — There may have been a lot of smoke, but fire activity on the Kootenai River Complex was lower on the intensity scale, U.S. Forest Service officials said Saturday morning. Fires on the complex include the Eneas Peak fire, 2,298 acres; Trout Fire, 4,339 acres; and the...
bonnersferryherald.com
Fire Update for Saturday Sept. 10
BOUNDARY COUNTY —- The Incident Management Team reported that on Friday Sept. 9 the Russell Mountain Fire slowly backed down the slopes west of the Westside Road, this generated quite a bit of smoke. Officials said, light white smoke is an indicator of a low intensity ground fire burning...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Kootenai River Complex continues to grow
▶️ Listen to this article now. An active Katka Fire, part of the Kootenai River Complex in Boundary County, helped pushed the total area by fires in the complex burned to 15,640 acres, Forest Service officials said. An overnight mapping flight found the fire grew by 76 acres with...
bonnersferryherald.com
Demo Derby Still On, But Sharing the Fairgrounds With Fire Camp
BONNERS FERRY — The Demo Derby scheduled for Saturday, September 10, is planned to occur as scheduled while large portions Boundary County fairgrounds are being used by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team as their fire camp. Organizers of the Demo Derby coordinated with the IMT, the Boundary County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IDL ramps up wildfire investigation, suspected arsonists arrested
Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) in collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and law enforcement on alleged arson fires recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. The post IDL ramps up wildfire investigation, suspected arsonists arrested appeared first on Local News 8.
Boundary County Sheriff's Office reports incident involving grizzly bear and livestock near North Naples
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — The Boundary County Sheriff's Office is currently reporting an incident involving a grizzly bear and livestock near North Naples. At this time, the office says people should contain their animals with electric fences and secure any attractants. This is a developing story and we will...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Drawdowns set for Pend Oreille, Priest lakes
SANDPOINT — Bonner County's two main lakes — Pend Oreille and Priest — are set to begin their move to their winter pool levels later this month. The drawdown of Lake Pend Oreille will start Sept. 19 and the drawdown of Priest Lake will begin Oct. 10.
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews battling two new wildfires in Boundary County that were sparked by lightning
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho – U.S. Forest Service firefighters are battling two new wildfires in Boundary County that were sparked by lightning strikes Wednesday night. A fire on Katka Peak has grown to more than 30 acres and is within two miles from the closest homes on the road. A second fire has also been discovered on the Ball Creek drainage near Scotch Creek, which is burning about three miles from residential areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Get out now’ evacuations issued in Cusick with 3,500 acre wildfire growing
What started as an estimated 30-acre fire Wednesday night has grown over the last few days, and now evacuations of campgrounds are taking place nearby as the 3,500-acre wildfire in Boulder Mountain in Cusick, Wash. continues to grow. The fire, started by lightning igniting dry brush and now making its...
bonnersferryherald.com
BCSD response to air quality claims
The HVAC system at Bonners Ferry High School did use propylene glycol, as is standard in these heating units, up until June 2020, Boundary County School District Superintendent Jan Bayer wrote in a press release. When leaks in the system occurred, repairs were made. Repairs are documented and follow industrial...
bonnersferryherald.com
Boundary County Calendar - Sept. 8, 2022
SPOT bus: Service to Sandpoint is provided on Tuesday and Thursday. Call 24 hours in advance, 208-267-4740. There is no cost for the service. Quilting Group: 9 a.m. to noon, Trinity Lutheran Church, 6784 Cody St., Bonners Ferry. Group meets every Thursday to make kits and quilts to ship to disaster areas and/or third world countries as well as locally. Feel free to join us. The group will teach anyone how to make them. For more information call the church at 208-267-2894.
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Spirit Lake man gets life sentence for murder
COEUR d’ALENE — The Spirit Lake man who admitted to killing 56-year-old Tina Swor received a life sentence Friday. Judge Scott Wayman sentenced John D. Dalton, 56, to life in prison with 20 years fixed for the crime of murder in the second degree. That means Dalton will...
NBCMontana
Kalispell couple sentenced to prison for stealing mail, credit cards
MISSOULA, MT — A man and woman from Kalispell are convicted of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in Lincoln and Flathead counties. When the couple found credit cards in the stolen mail, they used the credit cards to defraud businesses, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Hearing set on sweeping code changes
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners are slated to hear potentially sweeping changes to two sections of county code today at 1:30 p.m. The numerous changes to Chapters 2 and 6 of the Bonner County Revised Code, which are not elaborated in the notice, address several appeal and application processes regarding county land use policy.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Washington man arrested on meth charges
OLDTOWN — Washington resident Daniel Edward Inwood, 63, may be going to prison for drug trafficking. Inwood was pulled over on Aug. 19, 2020 after a deputy caught him going nearly 70 mph in a 55 zone. Inwood told Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Penn during the traffic stop that there was nothing illegal in the car, according to the probable cause affidavit.
bonnersferryherald.com
Avery wins county’s best beard 2022
BONNERS FERRY — After a quest to uncover the best beard in Boundary County, the Herald is happy to report that the best beard can be found on Jeff Avery’s face. Saturday, Sept. 3, was "World Beard Day" and over social media, the Bonners Ferry Herald asked who has the best beard in Boundary County.
Comments / 0