BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho – U.S. Forest Service firefighters are battling two new wildfires in Boundary County that were sparked by lightning strikes Wednesday night. A fire on Katka Peak has grown to more than 30 acres and is within two miles from the closest homes on the road. A second fire has also been discovered on the Ball Creek drainage near Scotch Creek, which is burning about three miles from residential areas.

BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO