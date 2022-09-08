Read full article on original website
bonnersferryherald.com
Michael J. Facha Sr., 71
Michael J. Facha Sr., 71, passed away Aug. 26, 2022, surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer. Mike is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Shirley Facha; their two sons, Michael and wife Dawn, and Christopher and wife Libby; grandchildren Courteney, Hannah and Hunter; his mother, Charlotte Robinson; mother-in-law Wilma Watkins; stepsisters Dottie, Judy, Susan and DeDe, and stepbrother Tim, and their families.
bonnersferryherald.com
Fire Update for Saturday Sept. 10
BOUNDARY COUNTY —- The Incident Management Team reported that on Friday Sept. 9 the Russell Mountain Fire slowly backed down the slopes west of the Westside Road, this generated quite a bit of smoke. Officials said, light white smoke is an indicator of a low intensity ground fire burning...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Area fires continue slow growth
BONNERS FERRY — There may have been a lot of smoke, but fire activity on the Kootenai River Complex was lower on the intensity scale, U.S. Forest Service officials said Saturday morning. Fires on the complex include the Eneas Peak fire, 2,298 acres; Trout Fire, 4,339 acres; and the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Kootenai River Complex continues to grow
▶️ Listen to this article now. An active Katka Fire, part of the Kootenai River Complex in Boundary County, helped pushed the total area by fires in the complex burned to 15,640 acres, Forest Service officials said. An overnight mapping flight found the fire grew by 76 acres with...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Drawdowns set for Pend Oreille, Priest lakes
SANDPOINT — Bonner County's two main lakes — Pend Oreille and Priest — are set to begin their move to their winter pool levels later this month. The drawdown of Lake Pend Oreille will start Sept. 19 and the drawdown of Priest Lake will begin Oct. 10.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Rally set to show support for law enforcement
The community is invited to come “Back the Bonner Blue” at a rally today at the Bonner County Courthouse. The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m on First Avenue along the sidewalks fronting the courthouse and Sandpoint Community Hall. It is the third annual event held to show support for local law enforcement.
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
bonnersferryherald.com
No evacuations yet on Kootenai River Complex fires
BOUNDARY COUNTY — The large number of wildfires in the county — and resultant threat to structures in Katka Peak and Scotch Creek — prompted Boundary County commissioners to declare a state of emergency on Friday, Sept. 2. The fires potentially threaten public safety, structures, private timber,...
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County 0% contained; firefighters battling other fires in Washington
A wildfire dubbed the Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County has burned 700 to 800 acres and is 0% contained, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said Monday. The fire started Sunday and is 12 miles northwest of Davenport. Officials said crews have made good progress building a trail...
NBCMontana
Kalispell couple sentenced to prison for stealing mail, credit cards
MISSOULA, MT — A man and woman from Kalispell are convicted of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in Lincoln and Flathead counties. When the couple found credit cards in the stolen mail, they used the credit cards to defraud businesses, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Hearing set on sweeping code changes
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners are slated to hear potentially sweeping changes to two sections of county code today at 1:30 p.m. The numerous changes to Chapters 2 and 6 of the Bonner County Revised Code, which are not elaborated in the notice, address several appeal and application processes regarding county land use policy.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Washington man arrested on meth charges
OLDTOWN — Washington resident Daniel Edward Inwood, 63, may be going to prison for drug trafficking. Inwood was pulled over on Aug. 19, 2020 after a deputy caught him going nearly 70 mph in a 55 zone. Inwood told Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Penn during the traffic stop that there was nothing illegal in the car, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Boundary County Sheriff's Office reports incident involving grizzly bear and livestock near North Naples
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — The Boundary County Sheriff's Office is currently reporting an incident involving a grizzly bear and livestock near North Naples. At this time, the office says people should contain their animals with electric fences and secure any attractants. This is a developing story and we will...
KHQ Right Now
Family speaks out after man was sentenced in mother's death
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - A man found guilty of killing his partner last summer was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison today in Coeur d’Alene. Last August, John Dalton was arrested for murdering his longtime partner Tina Swor. Dalton will be heading to prison for at...
bonnersferryherald.com
BCSD response to air quality claims
The HVAC system at Bonners Ferry High School did use propylene glycol, as is standard in these heating units, up until June 2020, Boundary County School District Superintendent Jan Bayer wrote in a press release. When leaks in the system occurred, repairs were made. Repairs are documented and follow industrial...
