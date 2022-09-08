Read full article on original website
Clarkston man Escapes With Only Minor Injuries in Saturday Morning Crash
LEWISTON - At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to single vehicle, rollover accident on Down River Road (Highway 128) near the Idaho/Washington state line. According to Lewiston Police, when officers arrived, they found a red 2007 Pontiac G6 on the railroad tracks below the roadway...
No Injuries in Friday Afternoon Rollover Crash South of Asotin
ASOTIN - According to Asotin County Fire District #1, a lone driver escaped injury in a one car accident about 2 miles south of Asotin on the Anatone Grade/Highway 129. Emergency crews were called to the rollover accident just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The driver was out of the car when crews arrived. Medical crews checked him for injuries and did not require medical attention.
61-Year-Old man Dies After Rollover Crash on American Bar Road
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on American Bar Road on the Salmon River in Idaho County. Police say that just past 4:30 p.m., a 61-year-old male was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 westbound on American Bar Road, an extremely narrow and rocky dirt road located west of Grangeville. The driver attempted to negotiate a narrow curve around a previous rockslide and slid off the roadway.
Level 1 - 'Ready' Evacuation Notice Issued for Getta Creek and Deer Creek Areas Due to Jones Creek Fire
RIGGINS - On Wednesday, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office has issued a LEVEL 1 - "Ready" Evacuation Notice for the Getta Creek and Deer Creek areas due to the Jones Creek Fire burning approximately 21 miles northwest of Riggins, ID. According to the latest update from the U.S. Forest Service,...
Idaho County Sheriff calls for 'go' evacuations for Williams Creek Fire
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho County Sheriff's Office has called for level three evacuations (go) in the area near Orogrande following increased fire conditions. The 5,100-acre fire is located near Wildhorse Lake in the Gospel Hump Wildnerness area. It was caused by lightning on Aug. 29. "Ground and...
47 Year Old Kooskia Man Pleads Guilty To Leading Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy On High Speed Car Chase
A Kooskia man has pleaded guilty to leading a Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy on a dangerous high speed car chase. 47 year old David Frost pleaded guilty on Friday to felony eluding in Whitman County Superior Court. Frost was sentenced to two months in jail. He will serve that sentence while he is in jail in Oregon on a different criminal case. Frost pleaded guilty in the case over zoon from the Wasco County Jail in The Dalles.
Public Health Advisory Issued for Dworshak Reservoir Due to Presence of Harmful Algal Bloom
AHSAHKA, ID - The Idaho North Central District of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Dworshak Reservoir due to the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algal bloom at the extreme upper end of the Reservoir, upstream of the Grandad boat launch at Reservoir Mile 46 on the North Fork of the Clearwater River located in Clearwater County.
