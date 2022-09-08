Read full article on original website
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
Boundary County Sheriff's Office reports incident involving grizzly bear and livestock near North Naples
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — The Boundary County Sheriff's Office is currently reporting an incident involving a grizzly bear and livestock near North Naples. At this time, the office says people should contain their animals with electric fences and secure any attractants. This is a developing story and we will...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Spirit Lake man gets life sentence for murder
COEUR d’ALENE — The Spirit Lake man who admitted to killing 56-year-old Tina Swor received a life sentence Friday. Judge Scott Wayman sentenced John D. Dalton, 56, to life in prison with 20 years fixed for the crime of murder in the second degree. That means Dalton will...
'I hope you can make peace with yourself' | Spirit Lake man who killed girlfriend gets 20 years to life
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — A Spirit Lake man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing his girlfriend in 2021. 55-year-old John Dalton pleaded guilty in March to the second-degree murder of his girlfriend, 56-year-old Tina Swor. On Friday, a district court sentenced Dalton to 20 years fixed to life with credit for time served.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Kootenai River Complex continues to grow
▶️ Listen to this article now. An active Katka Fire, part of the Kootenai River Complex in Boundary County, helped pushed the total area by fires in the complex burned to 15,640 acres, Forest Service officials said. An overnight mapping flight found the fire grew by 76 acres with...
IDL ramps up wildfire investigation, suspected arsonists arrested
Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) in collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and law enforcement on alleged arson fires recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. The post IDL ramps up wildfire investigation, suspected arsonists arrested appeared first on Local News 8.
bonnersferryherald.com
Demo Derby Still On, But Sharing the Fairgrounds With Fire Camp
BONNERS FERRY — The Demo Derby scheduled for Saturday, September 10, is planned to occur as scheduled while large portions Boundary County fairgrounds are being used by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team as their fire camp. Organizers of the Demo Derby coordinated with the IMT, the Boundary County...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Area fires continue slow growth
BONNERS FERRY — There may have been a lot of smoke, but fire activity on the Kootenai River Complex was lower on the intensity scale, U.S. Forest Service officials said Saturday morning. Fires on the complex include the Eneas Peak fire, 2,298 acres; Trout Fire, 4,339 acres; and the...
bonnersferryherald.com
Fire Update for Saturday Sept. 10
BOUNDARY COUNTY —- The Incident Management Team reported that on Friday Sept. 9 the Russell Mountain Fire slowly backed down the slopes west of the Westside Road, this generated quite a bit of smoke. Officials said, light white smoke is an indicator of a low intensity ground fire burning...
bonnersferryherald.com
Favorable weather conditions moderates fire behavior
BOUNDARY COUNTY — Fires in the Kootenai River Complex continued to grow Thursday, but their behavior has been tempered by the lighter winds and higher humidity. The Eneas Peak, Trout, and Katka fires have seen relatively little growth, Boundary County PIO and Emergency Manager Director Andrew O’Neel wrote in a press release. The Scotch and Russell Fires have grown together into one fire that will be called the Russell Fire.
bonnersferryherald.com
No evacuations yet on Kootenai River Complex fires
BOUNDARY COUNTY — The large number of wildfires in the county — and resultant threat to structures in Katka Peak and Scotch Creek — prompted Boundary County commissioners to declare a state of emergency on Friday, Sept. 2. The fires potentially threaten public safety, structures, private timber,...
bonnersferryherald.com
BCSD response to air quality claims
The HVAC system at Bonners Ferry High School did use propylene glycol, as is standard in these heating units, up until June 2020, Boundary County School District Superintendent Jan Bayer wrote in a press release. When leaks in the system occurred, repairs were made. Repairs are documented and follow industrial...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Hearing set on sweeping code changes
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners are slated to hear potentially sweeping changes to two sections of county code today at 1:30 p.m. The numerous changes to Chapters 2 and 6 of the Bonner County Revised Code, which are not elaborated in the notice, address several appeal and application processes regarding county land use policy.
