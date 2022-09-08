Read full article on original website
Fundraiser going on for Bonners Ferry Special Olympics
BONNERS FERRY ---- A bake sale, yard sale and a truck raffle is taking place for the Bonners Ferry Special Olympics team Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home baked goodies are for sale. Raffle tickets for the 2022 Toyota Tacoma is also available. Each ticket is $10, with $7.50 being donated to the Bonners Ferry Special Olympics team with the remainder benefiting special Olympics Idaho. The winner will be drawn Dec. 2.
Fire Update for Saturday Sept. 10
BOUNDARY COUNTY —- The Incident Management Team reported that on Friday Sept. 9 the Russell Mountain Fire slowly backed down the slopes west of the Westside Road, this generated quite a bit of smoke. Officials said, light white smoke is an indicator of a low intensity ground fire burning...
Area fires continue slow growth
BONNERS FERRY — There may have been a lot of smoke, but fire activity on the Kootenai River Complex was lower on the intensity scale, U.S. Forest Service officials said Saturday morning. Fires on the complex include the Eneas Peak fire, 2,298 acres; Trout Fire, 4,339 acres; and the...
Rally set to show support for law enforcement
The community is invited to come “Back the Bonner Blue” at a rally today at the Bonner County Courthouse. The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m on First Avenue along the sidewalks fronting the courthouse and Sandpoint Community Hall. It is the third annual event held to show support for local law enforcement.
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
Library board adopts budget
BONNERS FERRY — The Boundary County Library Board held its budget hearing last Thursday, Sept. 1, to a smaller crowd than it had become accustomed to. Present was a film team from CNN with a two-camera set-up and microphone ready for anyone who wanted to speak during public comment. Of the 15 people present, none came forward to speak and the library’s budget was adopted.
No evacuations yet on Kootenai River Complex fires
BOUNDARY COUNTY — The large number of wildfires in the county — and resultant threat to structures in Katka Peak and Scotch Creek — prompted Boundary County commissioners to declare a state of emergency on Friday, Sept. 2. The fires potentially threaten public safety, structures, private timber,...
Favorable weather conditions moderates fire behavior
BOUNDARY COUNTY — Fires in the Kootenai River Complex continued to grow Thursday, but their behavior has been tempered by the lighter winds and higher humidity. The Eneas Peak, Trout, and Katka fires have seen relatively little growth, Boundary County PIO and Emergency Manager Director Andrew O’Neel wrote in a press release. The Scotch and Russell Fires have grown together into one fire that will be called the Russell Fire.
Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County 0% contained; firefighters battling other fires in Washington
A wildfire dubbed the Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County has burned 700 to 800 acres and is 0% contained, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said Monday. The fire started Sunday and is 12 miles northwest of Davenport. Officials said crews have made good progress building a trail...
Russell Mountain and Scotch Creek fire update
BOUNDARY COUNTRY---The current “Ready” stage for potential evacuations is extended for the Russell Mountain and Scotch Creek fires, since after the morning briefing from the Incident Commander. Update of fires Boundary County Fires. as of Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. As of 5 pm PDT, on September 2,...
IDL ramps up wildfire investigation, suspected arsonists arrested
Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) in collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and law enforcement on alleged arson fires recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. The post IDL ramps up wildfire investigation, suspected arsonists arrested appeared first on Local News 8.
Boundary County Sheriff's Office reports incident involving grizzly bear and livestock near North Naples
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — The Boundary County Sheriff's Office is currently reporting an incident involving a grizzly bear and livestock near North Naples. At this time, the office says people should contain their animals with electric fences and secure any attractants. This is a developing story and we will...
Spirit Lake man gets life sentence for murder
COEUR d’ALENE — The Spirit Lake man who admitted to killing 56-year-old Tina Swor received a life sentence Friday. Judge Scott Wayman sentenced John D. Dalton, 56, to life in prison with 20 years fixed for the crime of murder in the second degree. That means Dalton will...
Level 2 evacuations in place for Scotch Fire
U.S. Forest Service firefighters are battling the Scotch Fire in Boundary County that was sparked by lightning strikes Wednesday night. Level 2 evacuations are in place for the fire.
Hearing set on sweeping code changes
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners are slated to hear potentially sweeping changes to two sections of county code today at 1:30 p.m. The numerous changes to Chapters 2 and 6 of the Bonner County Revised Code, which are not elaborated in the notice, address several appeal and application processes regarding county land use policy.
'I hope you can make peace with yourself' | Spirit Lake man who killed girlfriend gets 20 years to life
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — A Spirit Lake man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing his girlfriend in 2021. 55-year-old John Dalton pleaded guilty in March to the second-degree murder of his girlfriend, 56-year-old Tina Swor. On Friday, a district court sentenced Dalton to 20 years fixed to life with credit for time served.
BCSD response to air quality claims
The HVAC system at Bonners Ferry High School did use propylene glycol, as is standard in these heating units, up until June 2020, Boundary County School District Superintendent Jan Bayer wrote in a press release. When leaks in the system occurred, repairs were made. Repairs are documented and follow industrial...
