ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boundary County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
bonnersferryherald.com

Fundraiser going on for Bonners Ferry Special Olympics

BONNERS FERRY ---- A bake sale, yard sale and a truck raffle is taking place for the Bonners Ferry Special Olympics team Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home baked goodies are for sale. Raffle tickets for the 2022 Toyota Tacoma is also available. Each ticket is $10, with $7.50 being donated to the Bonners Ferry Special Olympics team with the remainder benefiting special Olympics Idaho. The winner will be drawn Dec. 2.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Fire Update for Saturday Sept. 10

BOUNDARY COUNTY —- The Incident Management Team reported that on Friday Sept. 9 the Russell Mountain Fire slowly backed down the slopes west of the Westside Road, this generated quite a bit of smoke. Officials said, light white smoke is an indicator of a low intensity ground fire burning...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Area fires continue slow growth

BONNERS FERRY — There may have been a lot of smoke, but fire activity on the Kootenai River Complex was lower on the intensity scale, U.S. Forest Service officials said Saturday morning. Fires on the complex include the Eneas Peak fire, 2,298 acres; Trout Fire, 4,339 acres; and the...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Rally set to show support for law enforcement

The community is invited to come “Back the Bonner Blue” at a rally today at the  Bonner County Courthouse. The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m on First Avenue along the sidewalks fronting the courthouse and Sandpoint Community Hall. It is the third annual event held to show support for local law enforcement.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, ID
County
Boundary County, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Library board adopts budget

BONNERS FERRY — The Boundary County Library Board held its budget hearing last Thursday, Sept. 1, to a smaller crowd than it had become accustomed to. Present was a film team from CNN with a two-camera set-up and microphone ready for anyone who wanted to speak during public comment. Of the 15 people present, none came forward to speak and the library’s budget was adopted.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

No evacuations yet on Kootenai River Complex fires

BOUNDARY COUNTY — The large number of wildfires in the county — and resultant threat to structures in Katka Peak and Scotch Creek — prompted Boundary County commissioners to declare a state of emergency on Friday, Sept. 2. The fires potentially threaten public safety, structures, private timber,...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Favorable weather conditions moderates fire behavior

BOUNDARY COUNTY — Fires in the Kootenai River Complex continued to grow Thursday, but their behavior has been tempered by the lighter winds and higher humidity. The Eneas Peak, Trout, and Katka fires have seen relatively little growth, Boundary County PIO and Emergency Manager Director Andrew O’Neel wrote in a press release. The Scotch and Russell Fires have grown together into one fire that will be called the Russell Fire.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South#Dance#South Hill#Ball Creek Pellet Mill#Naples Elementary School#Boundary County Sheriff
bonnersferryherald.com

Russell Mountain and Scotch Creek fire update

BOUNDARY COUNTRY---The current “Ready” stage for potential evacuations is extended for the Russell Mountain and Scotch Creek fires, since after the morning briefing from the Incident Commander. Update of fires Boundary County Fires. as of Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. As of 5 pm PDT, on September 2,...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Amazon
Coeur d'Alene Press

Spirit Lake man gets life sentence for murder

COEUR d’ALENE — The Spirit Lake man who admitted to killing 56-year-old Tina Swor received a life sentence Friday. Judge Scott Wayman sentenced John D. Dalton, 56, to life in prison with 20 years fixed for the crime of murder in the second degree. That means Dalton will...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Level 2 evacuations in place for Scotch Fire

U.S. Forest Service firefighters are battling the Scotch Fire in Boundary County that was sparked by lightning strikes Wednesday night. Level 2 evacuations are in place for the fire.
ENVIRONMENT
Bonner County Daily Bee

Hearing set on sweeping code changes

SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners are slated to hear potentially sweeping changes to two sections of county code today at 1:30 p.m. The numerous changes to Chapters 2 and 6 of the Bonner County Revised Code, which are not elaborated in the notice, address several appeal and application processes regarding county land use policy.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

'I hope you can make peace with yourself' | Spirit Lake man who killed girlfriend gets 20 years to life

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — A Spirit Lake man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing his girlfriend in 2021. 55-year-old John Dalton pleaded guilty in March to the second-degree murder of his girlfriend, 56-year-old Tina Swor. On Friday, a district court sentenced Dalton to 20 years fixed to life with credit for time served.
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

BCSD response to air quality claims

The HVAC system at Bonners Ferry High School did use propylene glycol, as is standard in these heating units, up until June 2020, Boundary County School District Superintendent Jan Bayer wrote in a press release. When leaks in the system occurred, repairs were made. Repairs are documented and follow industrial...
BONNERS FERRY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy