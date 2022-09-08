ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonners Ferry, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Rally set to show support for law enforcement

The community is invited to come “Back the Bonner Blue” at a rally today at the  Bonner County Courthouse. The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m on First Avenue along the sidewalks fronting the courthouse and Sandpoint Community Hall. It is the third annual event held to show support for local law enforcement.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Fundraiser going on for Bonners Ferry Special Olympics

BONNERS FERRY ---- A bake sale, yard sale and a truck raffle is taking place for the Bonners Ferry Special Olympics team Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home baked goodies are for sale. Raffle tickets for the 2022 Toyota Tacoma is also available. Each ticket is $10, with $7.50 being donated to the Bonners Ferry Special Olympics team with the remainder benefiting special Olympics Idaho. The winner will be drawn Dec. 2.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

BCSD response to air quality claims

The HVAC system at Bonners Ferry High School did use propylene glycol, as is standard in these heating units, up until June 2020, Boundary County School District Superintendent Jan Bayer wrote in a press release. When leaks in the system occurred, repairs were made. Repairs are documented and follow industrial...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Area fires continue slow growth

BONNERS FERRY — There may have been a lot of smoke, but fire activity on the Kootenai River Complex was lower on the intensity scale, U.S. Forest Service officials said Saturday morning. Fires on the complex include the Eneas Peak fire, 2,298 acres; Trout Fire, 4,339 acres; and the...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Education
bonnersferryherald.com

Fire Update for Saturday Sept. 10

BOUNDARY COUNTY —- The Incident Management Team reported that on Friday Sept. 9 the Russell Mountain Fire slowly backed down the slopes west of the Westside Road, this generated quite a bit of smoke. Officials said, light white smoke is an indicator of a low intensity ground fire burning...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Spirit Lake man gets life sentence for murder

COEUR d’ALENE — The Spirit Lake man who admitted to killing 56-year-old Tina Swor received a life sentence Friday. Judge Scott Wayman sentenced John D. Dalton, 56, to life in prison with 20 years fixed for the crime of murder in the second degree. That means Dalton will...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Favorable weather conditions moderates fire behavior

BOUNDARY COUNTY — Fires in the Kootenai River Complex continued to grow Thursday, but their behavior has been tempered by the lighter winds and higher humidity. The Eneas Peak, Trout, and Katka fires have seen relatively little growth, Boundary County PIO and Emergency Manager Director Andrew O’Neel wrote in a press release. The Scotch and Russell Fires have grown together into one fire that will be called the Russell Fire.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Michael J. Facha Sr., 71

Michael J. Facha Sr., 71, passed away Aug. 26, 2022, surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer. Mike is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Shirley Facha; their two sons, Michael and wife Dawn, and Christopher and wife Libby; grandchildren Courteney, Hannah and Hunter; his mother, Charlotte Robinson; mother-in-law Wilma Watkins; stepsisters Dottie, Judy, Susan and DeDe, and stepbrother Tim, and their families.
BONNERS FERRY, ID

