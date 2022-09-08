Read full article on original website
BCSD response to air quality claims
The HVAC system at Bonners Ferry High School did use propylene glycol, as is standard in these heating units, up until June 2020, Boundary County School District Superintendent Jan Bayer wrote in a press release. When leaks in the system occurred, repairs were made. Repairs are documented and follow industrial...
Favorable weather conditions moderates fire behavior
BOUNDARY COUNTY — Fires in the Kootenai River Complex continued to grow Thursday, but their behavior has been tempered by the lighter winds and higher humidity. The Eneas Peak, Trout, and Katka fires have seen relatively little growth, Boundary County PIO and Emergency Manager Director Andrew O’Neel wrote in a press release. The Scotch and Russell Fires have grown together into one fire that will be called the Russell Fire.
Fire Update for Saturday Sept. 10
BOUNDARY COUNTY —- The Incident Management Team reported that on Friday Sept. 9 the Russell Mountain Fire slowly backed down the slopes west of the Westside Road, this generated quite a bit of smoke. Officials said, light white smoke is an indicator of a low intensity ground fire burning...
Fundraiser going on for Bonners Ferry Special Olympics
BONNERS FERRY ---- A bake sale, yard sale and a truck raffle is taking place for the Bonners Ferry Special Olympics team Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home baked goodies are for sale. Raffle tickets for the 2022 Toyota Tacoma is also available. Each ticket is $10, with $7.50 being donated to the Bonners Ferry Special Olympics team with the remainder benefiting special Olympics Idaho. The winner will be drawn Dec. 2.
