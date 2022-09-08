Read full article on original website
Cocolalla couple spins way to big win
Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
Auditions slated holiday play, 'Christmas Clash' at the Pearl
BONNERS FERRY — The new holiday comedy “Christmas Clash” will take the stage at the re-imagined historic Pearl Theater. A cast of eight members is needed for this theater production. Producers will hold auditions for one female and one male who can pass for 50 years of age or over, three females who can pass for 20 to 40 years old and three males who can pass for 30-plus.
Fire Update for Saturday Sept. 10
BOUNDARY COUNTY —- The Incident Management Team reported that on Friday Sept. 9 the Russell Mountain Fire slowly backed down the slopes west of the Westside Road, this generated quite a bit of smoke. Officials said, light white smoke is an indicator of a low intensity ground fire burning...
Demo Derby Still On, But Sharing the Fairgrounds With Fire Camp
BONNERS FERRY — The Demo Derby scheduled for Saturday, September 10, is planned to occur as scheduled while large portions Boundary County fairgrounds are being used by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team as their fire camp. Organizers of the Demo Derby coordinated with the IMT, the Boundary County...
Favorable weather conditions moderates fire behavior
BOUNDARY COUNTY — Fires in the Kootenai River Complex continued to grow Thursday, but their behavior has been tempered by the lighter winds and higher humidity. The Eneas Peak, Trout, and Katka fires have seen relatively little growth, Boundary County PIO and Emergency Manager Director Andrew O’Neel wrote in a press release. The Scotch and Russell Fires have grown together into one fire that will be called the Russell Fire.
BCSD response to air quality claims
The HVAC system at Bonners Ferry High School did use propylene glycol, as is standard in these heating units, up until June 2020, Boundary County School District Superintendent Jan Bayer wrote in a press release. When leaks in the system occurred, repairs were made. Repairs are documented and follow industrial...
