ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

UD community reports Airsoft gun porch shootings

Public Safety received two reports Tuesday, Sept. 6 that a silver Chrysler sedan with four occupants drove through the south student neighborhood and fired Airsoft rounds at individuals on their porches in the area of Irving Avenue and near the intersection of Kiefaber and Lawnview.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
WHIO Dayton

Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow

DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Ud Public Safety#Flyer News#The Public Safety
WDTN

Medics called after dump truck lands on side

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a dump truck at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash pushed the dump truck onto its side, but the driver was able to climb out.
DAYTON, OH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coyote found hiding in Ohio family’s bathroom

TRENTON, Ohio — Police in Ohio received a call about an unusual intruder when a family found a coyote hiding behind the toilet in their bathroom. The Trenton Police Department shared photos of the coyote on its Facebook page. In the post, police said they were called early Friday morning to a home after the animal was found in a bathroom on the home’s first floor. Not wanting to get close, the resident called the police.
TRENTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
1017thepoint.com

RPD NOW PROVIDING DAILY UPDATES ON SEARA'S CONDITION

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department is now providing daily updates on the condition of Officer Seara Burton – even if there is no significant change in her condition. Those daily updates began Thursday on the department’s Facebook page. It simply said that there had been no change. Seara remained at a Richmond hospice facility Friday morning. Saturday will mark the one-month point since she was shot in the head as she and her canine partner were about to perform a search on a drug suspect.
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to fire at Dayton duplex

DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to a reported working fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a structure fire on Pulaski Street around 2:44 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. >>2 injured after jumping from window during Centerville apartment fire. The fire at the duplex was...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws

TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

RPD ISSUES NEW STATEMENT ON OFFICER SEARA BURTON

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department posted a short statement on Officer Seara Burton on Wednesday. It was the first statement since last Saturday. It did not provide an updated condition, but simply asked for continued prayers and said that Seara is amazing and continues to fight. It was a sentiment echoed by Mayor Dave Snow to Richmond Common Council. "...continue to thank the community for the outpouring of support of Officer Burton and her family. It's been tremendous. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are focused on her and her family," Snow said. Seara remained at a Richmond hospice center Thursday morning.
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

Fire crews battle early morning house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A house is damaged after a fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to reports of a fire in the 4000 block of Larkspur Drive just before 6:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. When crews arrived on scene they reported flames and smoke coming...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy