Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Neal Brown said after the loss to Kansas
On the game overall: Not a whole lot to say there. On a day that really should have been a celebration for West Virginia fans everywhere with Huggs [WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins] going to the Hall of Fame. I apologize to our fans. Tonight was not good enough. Credit to Kansas. They won the game. Two turnovers were the difference. We played well enough to win on offense. Defense, we couldn’t get off the field. I think we got off the field twice all night. First series of the game, and then the last series of regulation. I didn’t see the interception in overtime. I was on the far end of the field. [JT Daniels] probably missed it inside. I thought they ran into Reese [Smith] on the punt return, but they didn’t call it. I didn’t have eyes on the roughing the passer call, so I can’t comment on that. The replay got cut off.
Three observations from KU football's win over WVU
Kansas football entered Saturday’s game against West Virginia as a near-two-touchdown underdog. But the Jayhawks pulled off the upset, 55-42, thanks to an impressive offensive display and some timely stops on the defensive side of the ball. Overall, KU’s offense gained 6.4 yards per play while rushing for 5.6 yards per carry. Defensively, KU struggled to stop West Virginia and the Mountaineers averaged 6.4 yards per play.
Vols 'have to be better' on offense after shaky performance at Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Tennessee found a way to pull out a hard-earned, overtime win on the road Saturday against a ranked opponent. But the Vols had to overcome their typically high-scoring offense having an out-of-character performance. It also wasn’t the best day for Hendon Hooker. But Tennessee’s senior quarterback still...
Tennessee enters one poll, rises in the other after win at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH – Tennessee’s first road win against a ranked non-conference opponent in nearly 20 years resulted in the entry into one of college football’s major top-25 polls and a rise in the other on Sunday. After winning 34-27 in overtime at then-No. 17 Pitt, the Vols debuted in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll with a No. 16 ranking and climbed nine spots to No. 15 in the new AP poll. The second road win against a ranked opponent of second-year head coach Josh Heupel’s 15-game tenure has Tennessee 2-0 heading into a home game against Akron this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Washington Huskies star Trent McDuffie leaves NFL debut with Chiefs due to ankle injury
The Kansas City Chiefs went to work on building their defense through the draft this offseason, spending both first-round picks on defensive players. And the first of those two first-rounders, former Washington Huskies cornerback Trent McDuffie, left the field in his NFL debut and was ruled out for the rest of the game after sustaining a left ankle injury Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
370K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0