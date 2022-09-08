ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Neal Brown said after the loss to Kansas

On the game overall: Not a whole lot to say there. On a day that really should have been a celebration for West Virginia fans everywhere with Huggs [WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins] going to the Hall of Fame. I apologize to our fans. Tonight was not good enough. Credit to Kansas. They won the game. Two turnovers were the difference. We played well enough to win on offense. Defense, we couldn’t get off the field. I think we got off the field twice all night. First series of the game, and then the last series of regulation. I didn’t see the interception in overtime. I was on the far end of the field. [JT Daniels] probably missed it inside. I thought they ran into Reese [Smith] on the punt return, but they didn’t call it. I didn’t have eyes on the roughing the passer call, so I can’t comment on that. The replay got cut off.
Three observations from KU football's win over WVU

Kansas football entered Saturday’s game against West Virginia as a near-two-touchdown underdog. But the Jayhawks pulled off the upset, 55-42, thanks to an impressive offensive display and some timely stops on the defensive side of the ball. Overall, KU’s offense gained 6.4 yards per play while rushing for 5.6 yards per carry. Defensively, KU struggled to stop West Virginia and the Mountaineers averaged 6.4 yards per play.
Tennessee enters one poll, rises in the other after win at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – Tennessee’s first road win against a ranked non-conference opponent in nearly 20 years resulted in the entry into one of college football’s major top-25 polls and a rise in the other on Sunday. After winning 34-27 in overtime at then-No. 17 Pitt, the Vols debuted in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll with a No. 16 ranking and climbed nine spots to No. 15 in the new AP poll. The second road win against a ranked opponent of second-year head coach Josh Heupel’s 15-game tenure has Tennessee 2-0 heading into a home game against Akron this week.
Ex-Washington Huskies star Trent McDuffie leaves NFL debut with Chiefs due to ankle injury

The Kansas City Chiefs went to work on building their defense through the draft this offseason, spending both first-round picks on defensive players. And the first of those two first-rounders, former Washington Huskies cornerback Trent McDuffie, left the field in his NFL debut and was ruled out for the rest of the game after sustaining a left ankle injury Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
