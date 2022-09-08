ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville Home Show to Partner with Habitat for Humanity

The Nashville Home Show is proud to once again work with Habitat for Humanity Restore as the 2022 non-profit partner at the downtown event this Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11.

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia and has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 1,300 communities throughout the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a helping hand can partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

Nashville Home Show, produced by Marketplace Events, provides financial support, product donations through exhibitors, contributions from attendees and advocacy through outreach to the more than 1.5 million show attendees and 2 million unique web visitors across North America. Their shows educate visitors on the mission and purpose of Habitat for Humanity, as well as inform attendees about volunteer opportunities.

To date, through multiple fundraising initiatives, Marketplace Events has raised over $290,103 to support Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Shows like the one here at Music City Center will continue to assist in the mission to create a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to live.

“Marketplace Events is honored to play a part in helping the Nashville community through our partnership with Habitat for Humanity Restore and we are thrilled to be able to continue to support the incredible work they do in Middle Tennessee and beyond,” said Tami Bailey, Nashville Show Manager.

Marketplace Events invites all active and retired military personnel, veterans, police, fire and first responders to attend the show free of charge to commemorate the events on September 11 and as a thank you for their service. Upon arrival, simply present valid ID at the box office for entrance.

For tickets and exhibitor information, visit NashvilleHomeShow.com .

About Marketplace Events

Marketplace Events creates vibrant expositions connecting enthusiasts with experts, products and services in dynamic face-to-face environments. The company produces 57 consumer shows annually in the US and 16 in Canada including 65 home shows, six holiday shows and two wedding shows. The 73 combined events, in 34 markets, currently attract 22,000 exhibitors, 1.9 million attendees and another three million unique web visitors annually. The company produces some of the most successful and longest-running shows in North America, including market-leading shows in Minneapolis, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal—some of which have thrived in their markets for more than 75 years. www.marketplaceevents.com

