Brentwood, TN

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Ravenwood Preview

By Adam Brown
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

This week for the Source Game of The Week, we are headed to Brentwood for a game that the whole state needs to be paying attention to and the number one game on our list of games to look forward to this season. This game could very well be a preview of the state championship game

Oakland

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 3

Head Coach:  Kevin Creasy (98-6 8th year)

2022 record: 3-0

2021 record: 15-0

The Oakland Patriots start to look like the New England Patriots when you start to look at how dominate they’ve been in 6A under Coach Creasy. They have made it to the state championship four times since 2015 and have won three times. If they didn’t get to the championship game they were eliminated by East Tennessee powerhouse Maryville in the semifinals. Creasy’s squad from Murfreesboro is the favorite again to win the State Title. Do they have what it takes again this year?

Ravenwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IR2nP_0hmh95Ih00

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 11

Head Coach: Will Hester (50-8 5th season second term)

2021 Record: 10-3

2022 Record 2-1

The number 9 Quarterback in the country, Chris Parson, and his talented Ravenwood squad come into the season with high hopes. They’re looking to challenge Oakland from the other side of the bracket and this game will answer if they are up for the challenge. They get the defending state champions who are looking to repeat at home. This Friday screams Opportunity for the Raptors.

Final Thoughts

If this game doesn’t excite you then football just isn’t your sport. The number three vs number eleven ranked teams are squaring off, in what could be a 6A state championship preview, with college prospects everywhere as well as elite coaching. This one is going to be fun.

With teams like Oakland you can’t pick against them until they show otherwise and Oakland has given no reason to bet against them. I am a strong believer in home field advantage, but I don’t think that will be enough to push Ravenwood over the edge.

Oakland barely wins an instant classic 35-32

The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Ravenwood Preview appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Raptors#High Hopes#American Football#Highschoolsports#Ravenwood Preview#Oakland Maxpreps#Tennessee Rank#The Oakland Patriots#The New England Patriots
Wilson County Source

The Titans Introduce New Captains Before the New Season

Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Ben Jones, Kevin Byard, Jeffery Simmons, and Ola Adeniyi are the captains for the 2022/2023 Titans season. Head coach Mike Vrabel told tennesseetitans.com, “That’s three offense, two defense, and a special teams (player).” Byard and Jones are the longest-standing captains holding the role since 2019. Tannehill and Henry have held captain […] The post The Titans Introduce New Captains Before the New Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
