OBITUARY: Jimmy Wayne Parker Sr.

By Jennifer Haley
 3 days ago

Mr. Jimmy Wayne Parker, Sr. of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, he was 77 years old.

He was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Everett and Ellen Tucker Parker.

Mr. Parker worked for Emerson Electric for over 30 years retiring as a supervisor. He attended Giles Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening and fishing for whatever he could catch.

Mr. Parker is survived by his wife of 33 years, Teresa Parker; son, Jimmy Parker, Jr. and his wife Teryna of Woodbury; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Diane Parker; four brothers; and five sisters.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

