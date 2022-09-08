ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Ravenwood Preview

By Adam Brown
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

This week for the Source Game of The Week, we are headed to Brentwood for a game that the whole state needs to be paying attention to and the number one game on our list of games to look forward to this season. This game could very well be a preview of the state championship game

Oakland

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 3

Head Coach:  Kevin Creasy (98-6 8th year)

2022 record: 3-0

2021 record: 15-0

The Oakland Patriots start to look like the New England Patriots when you start to look at how dominate they’ve been in 6A under Coach Creasy. They have made it to the state championship four times since 2015 and have won three times. If they didn’t get to the championship game they were eliminated by East Tennessee powerhouse Maryville in the semifinals. Creasy’s squad from Murfreesboro is the favorite again to win the State Title. Do they have what it takes again this year?

Ravenwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IR2nP_0hmh92eW00

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 11

Head Coach: Will Hester (50-8 5th season second term)

2021 Record: 10-3

2022 Record 2-1

The number 9 Quarterback in the country, Chris Parson, and his talented Ravenwood squad come into the season with high hopes. They’re looking to challenge Oakland from the other side of the bracket and this game will answer if they are up for the challenge. They get the defending state champions who are looking to repeat at home. This Friday screams Opportunity for the Raptors.

Final Thoughts

If this game doesn’t excite you then football just isn’t your sport. The number three vs number eleven ranked teams are squaring off, in what could be a 6A state championship preview, with college prospects everywhere as well as elite coaching. This one is going to be fun.

With teams like Oakland you can’t pick against them until they show otherwise and Oakland has given no reason to bet against them. I am a strong believer in home field advantage, but I don’t think that will be enough to push Ravenwood over the edge.

Oakland barely wins an instant classic 35-32

Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy

(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

The Titans Introduce New Captains Before the New Season

Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Ben Jones, Kevin Byard, Jeffery Simmons, and Ola Adeniyi are the captains for the 2022/2023 Titans season. Head coach Mike Vrabel told tennesseetitans.com, “That’s three offense, two defense, and a special teams (player).” Byard and Jones are the longest-standing captains holding the role since 2019. Tannehill and Henry have held captain […] The post The Titans Introduce New Captains Before the New Season appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday

The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Cheatham County Source

Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest

The first day of fall is September 22. With fall, comes visits to pumpkin patches, pumpkin lattes, and a host of fall activities. Reader’s Digest just released its list of “The Best Pumpkin Patch in Every State” and one local farm made the list. Lucky Ladd Farms, located in Eagleville, was selected as the best […] The post Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
EAGLEVILLE, TN
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
