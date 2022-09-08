ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu.

In a social media post, Belew shared, “The last few years have been wild. This year was even wilder! Make sure to tune in to @hellskitchenfox starting Sept 29!! I’ll be the one that sounds like he just finished eating fried chicken and creamed corn.”

This season, the show will be spilt into two group- 40 somethings and 20 somethings. Last season, all contestants were under the age of 25.The season is titled “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages.”

Belew also shared, “15 years ago someone told me I was an idiot for choosing this as a career. I’ve worked every day to prove that person wrong. Just making it on to this show was an accomplishment. Thousands of people applied. It was possibly the single most invigorating event in my life. I can’t wait for you all to watch these fellow chefs I now consider my family cook, battle, struggle, fight, win, and make themselves the best version of themselves. I was blessed to be on the show, I’m more blessed by the people I met while being on it.”

Chef Belew was the owner/chef of the restaurant, Dallas and Jane in Murfreesboro, he also previously had a meal prep company called Made South Meals.

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
