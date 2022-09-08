ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Miranda Lambert is the Most Nominated Female of All Time for the CMA Awards – Read Who is Else is Nominated this Year

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

The Country Music Association announced nominees for “The 56th Annual CMA Awards to take place on Wednesday, November 9th hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

Here are some highlights from the nominations.

  • First-time nominee Lainey Wilson topping the list at six nominations.
  • Other top nominees include Ashley McBryde , Carly Pearce , and Chris Stapleton , along with songwriter and producer Shane McAnally , each with five nominations.
  • Cody Johnson and songwriter/producer Josh Osborne collect four nominations each.
  • Luke Combs , HARDY , Miranda Lambert , Midland , and Carrie Underwood secure three nominations apiece.
  • The night’s highest honor, reigning Entertainer of the Year Combs is nominated again in the category alongside Lambert, Stapleton, Underwood, and Morgan Wallen.
  • First-time CMA Awards nominees include BRELAND , Alexa Campbell , Jack Clarke , Dan Grech-Marguerat , Jacob Davis , Dustin Haney , Walker Hayes , Josh Jenkins , Matt Jenkins , Jason Lehning , Blake Lively , Chip Matthews , Parker McCollum , Michael Monaco , Jason Nix , Mikey Reaves , Harper Smith , Trent Willmon , and Wilson.
  • Miranda Lambert continues to reign as the most nominated female of all time with 61 nominations and becomes third in overall nominations ever. She now becomes the third most-nominated artist, following George Strait (83) and Alan Jackson (81). Lambert has the longest consecutive streak of nominations for Female Vocalist, collecting her 16th nomination since 2007.

See the complete list of nominations below.

The post Miranda Lambert is the Most Nominated Female of All Time for the CMA Awards – Read Who is Else is Nominated this Year appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Josh Jenkins
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Walker Hayes
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Parker Mccollum
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Cma Awards#Breland#Female Vocalist
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy