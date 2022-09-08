ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanuet, NY

boozyburbs.com

La Bonna Pizza is Coming Soon to Old Tappan

La Bonna is a new pizza shop coming soon to Old Tappan. It’s to be located at Bi-State Plaza which is also home to Butterworth Bagels, Mooyah Burgers, Hoshitori, Dairy Queen, bb.q Chicken, Starbucks and more. Presumably they will offer traditional pizza shop items, including pizza, subs, appetizers and...
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Wood-Smoked Barbecue Chain Has Plans for North Jersey

Dickie’s Barbecue Pit, a restaurant chain featuring meats smoked in wood-burning pits, is coming to Bergen County in East Rutherford. This store will be their fifth in New Jersey, but first opening in Bergen County. Signage is up at Rutherford Commons on Route 17 — which is also home...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

Another Massive Retailer Opening First Hudson Valley Location

A popular national retail chain is finally opening its first Hudson Valley outpost. Work is currently underway at the former location of Modell's Sporting Goods in the Poughkeepsie Plaza on Route 9. A complete remodel of the store is being done to accommodate the latest tenant in one of the Hudson Valley's fastest-growing shopping destinations.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Yay! My Favorite Store is About to Open in Newburgh

I’m kind of oblivious. So much so that my boyfriend has given me the nickname of Oblivia. I try to be more observant, but I guess it’s just not in my genes. Anyway, I may be the last to know this news, but I was in Newburgh earlier this week and discovered that one of my all time favorite stores is about to open there. Yay!
NEWBURGH, NY
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County’s Anticipated Restaurant Openings for Fall

Labor Day has passed which means expect it to start cooling off with the leaves soon changing colors, as autumn shepherds in yet another crop of restaurants to the area. And don’t be surprised if some one this get pushed to next year ― though we expect most of these to open sometime before the end of December.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food Bazaar Supermarket opens 1st Manhattan store

Food Bazaar Supermarket, a family-owned grocer with over 30 stores in the New York metropolitan area,opened its first Manhattan location Thursday at the One East Harlem building. Located at 201 East 125th Street, the new store brings an array of international food offerings and low prices to the East Harlem neighborhood.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford

Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
STRATFORD, CT
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State

The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

2 shot at gas station in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Two people were shot in the Bronx, and now the search is on for whoever pulled the trigger. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a BP gas station on Webster Avenue. Police say a man and a woman got into some sort of a fight with another man, who then opened fire and took off. The two victims, both in their 30s, were rushed to the hospital. They're expected to survive. So far there's no description of the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9

Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
therealdeal.com

New York firm pays $48M for Greenwich office

A New York real estate firm snapped up a 134,000-square-foot office property in Greenwich, Connecticut. Shelbourne Global Solutions bought the Class A office property at 777 West Putnam Avenue for $48.5 million, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. LMT Investments was the seller on the deal, which works out to roughly $362 per square foot.
GREENWICH, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Joe Gatto Announces Comedy Show Date in the Hudson Valley

Joe Gatto may not be on the hit show Impractical Jokers anymore but you can still see him live because he is coming to the Hudson Valley very soon. Usually the only time we see a a cast member from Impractical Jokers in the Hudson Valley it's at a local restaurant. Joe Gatto, the former star of Impractical Jokers will soon be performing in the area.
PORT CHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

This New York Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State

You love cheeseburgers. Are you willing to drive an hour, two hours, five hours, to sample the best one in New York State?. American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not. According to Pantry and Larder, New York is one of the places you’re least likely to be having a burger. We found out we rank almost dead last when it comes to burger cravings. However, that doesn't mean we don't enjoy an amazing burger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Another shooting rattles Coney Island community

NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals

Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
NEW YORK CITY, NY

