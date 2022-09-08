Miami Valley local drug task forces receiving state grants

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday more than two dozen local drug task forces in Ohio, including some in the Miami Valley, are receiving state support for their work, according to a news release.

Nearly $2.3 million in grants from RecoveryOhio Funding were awarded to drug task forces to disrupt drug trade and promote substance use awareness, prevention, and recovery.

Among those Miami Valley drug task forces receiving funding include:

Burn Task Force- $20,000 (Butler and Preble Counties)

Greene County ACE Task Force- $126,558.54 (Greene County)

RANGE Task Force- $45,468.20 (Montgomery County)

Greater Warren County Drug Task Force- $96,776.99 (Warren and Clinton Counties)

“I’m committed to supporting our local drug task forces, which are working hard to stop the cartels that continuously push drugs into our communities, causing crime and addiction,” Governor DeWine said.

