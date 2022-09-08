ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford Source

CFMT’s Give Black, Give Back Initiative Awards Grants to 4 Area Black-Led Organizations

Give Black, Give Back, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, announces grants to four area Black-led nonprofit organizations to cap its celebration of Black Philanthropy Month. Throughout the month of August, Give Black, Give Back’s Philanthropy Advisors, Kia Jarmon and Lisa Swift-Young engaged in weekly conversations during...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Fantastic Sams in Murfreesboro

Fantastic Sams held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1715 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite M in Murfreesboro. Fantastic Sams Cut & Color is a full service hair salon, providing professional color, haircuts, styling, updos, special occasion hair, highlights, facial waxing, treatment, perms, men’s cuts, kid’s cuts, women’s cuts, specialty color, beard trim and more.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Vine Street Market is Now Doodles Kitchen and Bakery

Vine Street Market now belongs to Charlie and Danielle Gallipoli and is named Doodles Kitchen and Bakery. After completing some painting, redecorating and equipment upgrades, they reopened in Mid-July 2022. A graduate of The Culinary Institute of America in New York, Danielle is a trained pastry chef, and Charlie also...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join organizers this Saturday at McKnight Park/sports community center- in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for their third annual Bacon Festival! This is a free event with free parking (even better). This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions and drink vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, face painting, mechanical hog ride, activities, and more. All bacon-themed, of course! Bring the whole family and discover all the different bacon-themed items they will have to offer!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: KJR Food in Smyrna

KJR Food held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2124 Rock Springs Road located inside the BP Station in Smyrna. KJR Food is a lively restaurant in the heart of Smyrna, Tennessee. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.
Rutherford Source

Immersive King Tut Experience is Coming to Nashville

Having pioneered the concept of immersive art exhibitions in North America – including the critically acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh– Lighthouse Immersive is now turning its sights on the most famous of Egyptian rulers, the Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Immersive King Tut. In a partnership with United Exhibits Group (UEG), International Foundation for Fine and Decorative Arts (IFFDA) and with the assistance of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs, Lighthouse Immersive will premiere the exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville on Oct. 21. This experience is being launched to commemorate the 100th anniversary of archeologist Howard Carter’s discovery of the tomb of the legendary “boy king” in November 1922.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour

Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for The Judds: The Final Tour. Along with Martina McBride, who will join her on the road for the entirety of the tour, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill, on select dates to honor the legacy of The Judds and their everlasting impact on Country music.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Rutherford Source

Columbia State Welcomes New Foundation Board Members

The Columbia State Foundation Board is pleased to announce Robert Rogers, Brandon Belote, Dr. Amit Keswani, Elizabeth Crutcher and Stacey Shedd as new Foundation board members. “These community leaders will bring their energy and professional skills to enhance the work of the Foundation,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president...
COLUMBIA, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville Ballet to Kick Off 2022-23 Season with Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella

Nashville Ballet will kick off their highly anticipated 2022-23 season with Artistic Director Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella this fall. Running at TPAC’s Polk Theater October 6–9, the fan-favorite production will feature original choreography by Vasterling, a youth cast of School of Nashville Ballet students and community partners, and a classical score performed live by the Nashville Symphony. This will mark the beginning of Vasterling’s final season as Artistic Director for the organization before officially retiring and transitioning to Artistic Director Emeritus at the end of the 2022-23 season, when he will be succeeded by current CEO and Associate Artistic Director Nick Mullikin.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

MISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg

Missing Person BOLO: On 09/08/2022 Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son were reported missing by their family. According to the family, Stephanie left her residence in her mother’s vehicle with her son to pick up her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail. She has not been seen since. Stephanie...
MURFREESBORO, TN
