FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
CFMT’s Give Black, Give Back Initiative Awards Grants to 4 Area Black-Led Organizations
Give Black, Give Back, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, announces grants to four area Black-led nonprofit organizations to cap its celebration of Black Philanthropy Month. Throughout the month of August, Give Black, Give Back’s Philanthropy Advisors, Kia Jarmon and Lisa Swift-Young engaged in weekly conversations during...
Nashville Zoo is Requiring Timed Entry As Construction is Underway for a Parking Garage
The Nashville Zoo is changing entry to the zoo due to construction on a new parking garage. The good news is they will increase parking by 62 percent; the bad news is the construction will decrease the current parking by half. Beginning September 12, there will be timed entry tickets...
Nashville Home Show to Partner with Habitat for Humanity
The Nashville Home Show is proud to once again work with Habitat for Humanity Restore as the 2022 non-profit partner at the downtown event this Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11. Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in...
TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 9 – 14, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends,...
Ribbon Cutting: Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop in Murfreesboro
Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1060 in Murfreesboro. Wild Birds store is locally owned and operated. Wild Birds Unlimited specializes in bringing people and nature together through the hobby of...
Ribbon Cutting: Fantastic Sams in Murfreesboro
Fantastic Sams held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1715 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite M in Murfreesboro. Fantastic Sams Cut & Color is a full service hair salon, providing professional color, haircuts, styling, updos, special occasion hair, highlights, facial waxing, treatment, perms, men’s cuts, kid’s cuts, women’s cuts, specialty color, beard trim and more.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 4, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 4 to September 9. Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu....
Vine Street Market is Now Doodles Kitchen and Bakery
Vine Street Market now belongs to Charlie and Danielle Gallipoli and is named Doodles Kitchen and Bakery. After completing some painting, redecorating and equipment upgrades, they reopened in Mid-July 2022. A graduate of The Culinary Institute of America in New York, Danielle is a trained pastry chef, and Charlie also...
Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway
September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.
The Learning Zone Set to Open its Newest Childcare Center in Smyrna
The Learning Zone will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest child care center at 11 a.m., Sept. 7, at 200 Great Circle in Smyrna, Tenn. Anyone from the community is invited to attend. The 15,656-square-foot center, built by CMK Properties, features 14 classrooms especially...
Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County
Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join organizers this Saturday at McKnight Park/sports community center- in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for their third annual Bacon Festival! This is a free event with free parking (even better). This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions and drink vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, face painting, mechanical hog ride, activities, and more. All bacon-themed, of course! Bring the whole family and discover all the different bacon-themed items they will have to offer!
MTSU Collaborates With Nashville Mayor’s Office, Community on Heat Data Collection to Help At-Risk Populations
For MTSU geosciences professor and researcher Alisa Hass and her collaborators at the Nashville, Tennessee, mayor’s office, a recent early morning research excursion was the result of months of hard work and preparation. It was finally time to collect Nashville’s heat data as part of their research for the...
Ribbon Cutting: KJR Food in Smyrna
KJR Food held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2124 Rock Springs Road located inside the BP Station in Smyrna. KJR Food is a lively restaurant in the heart of Smyrna, Tennessee. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.
Immersive King Tut Experience is Coming to Nashville
Having pioneered the concept of immersive art exhibitions in North America – including the critically acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh– Lighthouse Immersive is now turning its sights on the most famous of Egyptian rulers, the Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Immersive King Tut. In a partnership with United Exhibits Group (UEG), International Foundation for Fine and Decorative Arts (IFFDA) and with the assistance of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs, Lighthouse Immersive will premiere the exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville on Oct. 21. This experience is being launched to commemorate the 100th anniversary of archeologist Howard Carter’s discovery of the tomb of the legendary “boy king” in November 1922.
Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour
Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for The Judds: The Final Tour. Along with Martina McBride, who will join her on the road for the entirety of the tour, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill, on select dates to honor the legacy of The Judds and their everlasting impact on Country music.
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September, 5, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 5 – September 11, 2022. Live on the Green. Monday, September...
Columbia State Welcomes New Foundation Board Members
The Columbia State Foundation Board is pleased to announce Robert Rogers, Brandon Belote, Dr. Amit Keswani, Elizabeth Crutcher and Stacey Shedd as new Foundation board members. “These community leaders will bring their energy and professional skills to enhance the work of the Foundation,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president...
Nashville Ballet to Kick Off 2022-23 Season with Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella
Nashville Ballet will kick off their highly anticipated 2022-23 season with Artistic Director Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella this fall. Running at TPAC’s Polk Theater October 6–9, the fan-favorite production will feature original choreography by Vasterling, a youth cast of School of Nashville Ballet students and community partners, and a classical score performed live by the Nashville Symphony. This will mark the beginning of Vasterling’s final season as Artistic Director for the organization before officially retiring and transitioning to Artistic Director Emeritus at the end of the 2022-23 season, when he will be succeeded by current CEO and Associate Artistic Director Nick Mullikin.
MISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg
Missing Person BOLO: On 09/08/2022 Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son were reported missing by their family. According to the family, Stephanie left her residence in her mother’s vehicle with her son to pick up her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail. She has not been seen since. Stephanie...
