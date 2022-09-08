ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Rutherford Source

The Titans Introduce New Captains Before the New Season

Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Ben Jones, Kevin Byard, Jeffery Simmons, and Ola Adeniyi are the captains for the 2022/2023 Titans season. Head coach Mike Vrabel told tennesseetitans.com, "That's three offense, two defense, and a special teams (player).". Byard and Jones are the longest-standing captains holding the role since...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it's a wide spectrum in this week's edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday

The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike.
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville's Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it's a mess of big holes that didn't use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
worldatlas.com

9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee

Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to "The Volunteer State" will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjle.com

Country Music Star Aaron Tippin to Appear at Local 9/11 Memorial Observance Sunday in Smithville

Country music star Aaron Tippin will make an appearance at Sunday's local 9/11 remembrance downtown Smithville. Tippin performed at the first memorial service here shortly after the 9/11 tragedy 21 years ago debuting his song "Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly" and he returned for the 10-year local memorial observance in 2011 where he again performed the hit song.
SMITHVILLE, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD: Corteria Wright, believed to be a victim of Wednesday's shooting spree, actually died from a separate shooting that night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As details from Wednesday night's shooting spree across Memphis come to light, Memphis Police have learned that one victim, 17-year-old Corteria Wright, identified by them as Corteria McKinnie, actually died of a separate shooting that night. Memphis Police said officers responded to a Memphis Fire station...
MEMPHIS, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

