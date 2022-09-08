Read full article on original website
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Our Middle TN High School Football MVPs For Week 3
The Middle Tennessee Source MVP for week three of high school football is a co-MVP. Based on reader submission, Keegan Scruggs and Derrick Burroughs, share the title this week. Make sure to nominate a player that you think has an MVP caliber performance this weekend. Keegan Scruggs. Keegan is a...
actionnews5.com
Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate, right before the game. At this time, the police believe the shooting is self-inflicted. The man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital.
The Titans Introduce New Captains Before the New Season
Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Ben Jones, Kevin Byard, Jeffery Simmons, and Ola Adeniyi are the captains for the 2022/2023 Titans season. Head coach Mike Vrabel told tennesseetitans.com, “That’s three offense, two defense, and a special teams (player).”. Byard and Jones are the longest-standing captains holding the role since...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 4, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 4 to September 9. Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu....
14-year-old accused of shooting cousin in Mt. Pleasant
A 14-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting his 48-year-old cousin in Mt. Pleasant.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday
The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
Tree falls on tent during Nashville funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.
1 dead, 1 in hospital after shooting at Nashville store
One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting in Nashville.
Body discovered in car in South Nashville
A body was found in a car early Friday morning in South Nashville.
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
Tennessee high school senior found with loaded gun in cafeteria during school
A high school student was taken into custody Tuesday after a gun was found in his possession inside the school.
These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in Tennessee.
worldatlas.com
9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee
Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
The Learning Zone Set to Open its Newest Childcare Center in Smyrna
The Learning Zone will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest child care center at 11 a.m., Sept. 7, at 200 Great Circle in Smyrna, Tenn. Anyone from the community is invited to attend. The 15,656-square-foot center, built by CMK Properties, features 14 classrooms especially...
Murfreesboro Police searching for missing mother and child
The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing mother and her child.
22-year-old man arrested after multiple police chases in Middle Tennessee
A suspect was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after leading police on multiple pursuits this weekend.
wjle.com
Country Music Star Aaron Tippin to Appear at Local 9/11 Memorial Observance Sunday in Smithville
Country music star Aaron Tippin will make an appearance at Sunday’s local 9/11 remembrance downtown Smithville. Tippin performed at the first memorial service here shortly after the 9/11 tragedy 21 years ago debuting his song “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly” and he returned for the 10-year local memorial observance in 2011 where he again performed the hit song.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Semi hits several cars in rampage, police pursuit across north Clarksville | VIDEOS
Update, 8 a.m. Sunday: Another video, contributed by reader Jake Thomas, shows the semi blowing through a traffic signal on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Update, 8:50 p.m.: Video shows the semi flying through an intersection in front of the Walmart on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Reader-contributed video by Gavin Terry shows the...
MPD: Corteria Wright, believed to be a victim of Wednesday's shooting spree, actually died from a separate shooting that night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As details from Wednesday night's shooting spree across Memphis come to light, Memphis Police have learned that one victim, 17-year-old Corteria Wright, identified by them as Corteria McKinnie, actually died of a separate shooting that night. Memphis Police said officers responded to a Memphis Fire station...
