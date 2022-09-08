ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

CFMT’s Give Black, Give Back Initiative Awards Grants to 4 Area Black-Led Organizations

Give Black, Give Back, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, announces grants to four area Black-led nonprofit organizations to cap its celebration of Black Philanthropy Month. Throughout the month of August, Give Black, Give Back’s Philanthropy Advisors, Kia Jarmon and Lisa Swift-Young engaged in weekly conversations during...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour

Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for The Judds: The Final Tour. Along with Martina McBride, who will join her on the road for the entirety of the tour, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill, on select dates to honor the legacy of The Judds and their everlasting impact on Country music.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join organizers this Saturday at McKnight Park/sports community center- in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for their third annual Bacon Festival! This is a free event with free parking (even better). This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions and drink vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, face painting, mechanical hog ride, activities, and more. All bacon-themed, of course! Bring the whole family and discover all the different bacon-themed items they will have to offer!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

La Vergne Prepares for Annual National Night Out

La Vergne Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on October 4 at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. “We pushed back this year’s National Night Out to October because of the summer heat,” says Sgt. Sheree Robertson. “We’re really excited, though, to still see all of our neighboring departments that come out and interact with the community.”
LA VERGNE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Middle Tennessee#Charity#Nashville Home Show#Marketplace Events#Habitat For Humanity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Rutherford Source

Immersive King Tut Experience is Coming to Nashville

Having pioneered the concept of immersive art exhibitions in North America – including the critically acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh– Lighthouse Immersive is now turning its sights on the most famous of Egyptian rulers, the Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Immersive King Tut. In a partnership with United Exhibits Group (UEG), International Foundation for Fine and Decorative Arts (IFFDA) and with the assistance of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs, Lighthouse Immersive will premiere the exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville on Oct. 21. This experience is being launched to commemorate the 100th anniversary of archeologist Howard Carter’s discovery of the tomb of the legendary “boy king” in November 1922.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

MISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg

Missing Person BOLO: On 09/08/2022 Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son were reported missing by their family. According to the family, Stephanie left her residence in her mother’s vehicle with her son to pick up her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail. She has not been seen since. Stephanie...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Columbia State Welcomes New Foundation Board Members

The Columbia State Foundation Board is pleased to announce Robert Rogers, Brandon Belote, Dr. Amit Keswani, Elizabeth Crutcher and Stacey Shedd as new Foundation board members. “These community leaders will bring their energy and professional skills to enhance the work of the Foundation,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president...
COLUMBIA, TN
Rutherford Source

New Music for You this Week – September 5, 2022

Here’s some new music to take a listen this week. Daniel Tashian, the songwriter and producer behind music from artists like Kacey Musgraves, Demi Lovato, Leon Bridges and more released “Tumble and Fall.”. In talking about the ballad,”This one was written, like the rest of the album, with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Fantastic Sams in Murfreesboro

Fantastic Sams held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1715 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite M in Murfreesboro. Fantastic Sams Cut & Color is a full service hair salon, providing professional color, haircuts, styling, updos, special occasion hair, highlights, facial waxing, treatment, perms, men’s cuts, kid’s cuts, women’s cuts, specialty color, beard trim and more.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: H. Carlyle King

Mr. H. Carlyle King of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, he was 90 years old. Born in Richmond, TN, he was the son of the late Allen Benton King, Sr., and Annie Elizabeth Darnell King. Mr. King was also preceded in death by his son, H. Carlyle King, Jr., brothers, Elmer W. King and Allen Benton King, Jr., and a sister, Nina Ruth Dubois.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Sheriff’s Office to Host 9-11 Ceremony

Rutherford County residents will memorialize the victims of 9-11, the emergency responders who died and the military who responded during a ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh invites community residents to attend the 21st annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony held at the...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville Ballet to Kick Off 2022-23 Season with Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella

Nashville Ballet will kick off their highly anticipated 2022-23 season with Artistic Director Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella this fall. Running at TPAC’s Polk Theater October 6–9, the fan-favorite production will feature original choreography by Vasterling, a youth cast of School of Nashville Ballet students and community partners, and a classical score performed live by the Nashville Symphony. This will mark the beginning of Vasterling’s final season as Artistic Director for the organization before officially retiring and transitioning to Artistic Director Emeritus at the end of the 2022-23 season, when he will be succeeded by current CEO and Associate Artistic Director Nick Mullikin.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy