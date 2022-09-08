Read full article on original website
Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway
September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.
Dr. Paul T. Kwami, longtime director of Fisk Jubilee Singers, dies in Nashville
Dr. Paul T. Kwami, longtime musical director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, passed away Saturday morning in Nashville surrounded by friends and family.
20 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in Nashville, TN (Bars, Bistros, & Food Trucks)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nashville, TN is one of the best food cities in the US with a diverse selection of food options for every taste. Black-owned restaurants are a fundamental part of Nashville’s culinary scene. If you’re looking for a great spot to eat and want to support a local business, you may be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in Nashville are.
A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)
Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
Tennessee Tribune
Meet Radical Rabbit, A Nashville Vegan Soulfood Pioneer
Meet Mariah Ragland, or as her customers in the Nashville Farmers Markets know her, Radical Rabbit. She’s the head of her own Nashville-based black-owned independent vegan pop-up restaurant, and she plans on doing things differently right down to her very name. “People say that vegans eat like rabbits right?”...
Popular Nashville Pizza Parlor Celebrates Anniversary With Free Slices
Free Slice Night is back!
Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour
Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for The Judds: The Final Tour. Along with Martina McBride, who will join her on the road for the entirety of the tour, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill, on select dates to honor the legacy of The Judds and their everlasting impact on Country music.
Nashville Fair debuts Friday at the Fairgrounds
The fair runs September 9-18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. during the weekend.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 4, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 4 to September 9. Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu....
1 dead, 1 in hospital after shooting at Nashville store
One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting in Nashville.
Nashville musician shares story of abuse and healing
With his new song, Bo Rinehart said, "It's really a mirror song. It's a conversation between me and my inner child. At the point, I'm a survivor of childhood sexual abuse."
Officials believe small explosion destroys 25-year-old Franklin mansion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials with the Franklin Fire Department believe a small explosion may have been the cause of the fire that destroyed a 25-year-old mansion on Long Lane and Gosey Hill. WSMV learned on the scene that the fire had spread from the downstairs area all the way...
14-year-old accused of shooting cousin in Mt. Pleasant
A 14-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting his 48-year-old cousin in Mt. Pleasant.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join organizers this Saturday at McKnight Park/sports community center- in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for their third annual Bacon Festival! This is a free event with free parking (even better). This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions and drink vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, face painting, mechanical hog ride, activities, and more. All bacon-themed, of course! Bring the whole family and discover all the different bacon-themed items they will have to offer!
Nashville Home Show to Partner with Habitat for Humanity
The Nashville Home Show is proud to once again work with Habitat for Humanity Restore as the 2022 non-profit partner at the downtown event this Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11. Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in...
Acclaimed Blues Musician Returns to Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — Victor Wainwright is one of the nation’s premier blues and boogie-woogie pianists, a seven-time Blues Music Award winner, a former Blues Entertainer of the Year and a Grammy nominee. But Wainwright, who’ll be appearing at 3rd and Lindsley Friday night, is particularly happy about the response he’s seeing as he’s now back on the road after enduring, as did many musicians, a long COVID-induced absence from live performing.
Blondie superfan from Italy killed in Nashville hit-and-run
A Blondie superfan was killed in a hit-and-run while in Nashville, and the driver isn't yet caught.
Nashville runs in memory of Memphis teacher who was murdered
Runners across the country are hosting Friday events in memory of Eliza Fletcher. The mother and kindergarten teacher was abducted during an early morning run one week ago, and later killed in Memphis, TN.
Youth field events, kids get in free until 4pm Friday at the Coffee County Fair
The 165th Coffee County Fair officially has only a couple of days remaining before wrapping up Saturday night. The big events for Friday include Youth Field Events, an ice cream eating contest, and a beard and mullet contest. Admission on Friday is $10 after 4 PM. Admission is free before 4 p.m.
Tennessee Mother Shot To Death In Apartment Days Before Her 29th Birthday
Officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department found Trashai Siske dead in her apartment following requests to perform a welfare check. A young woman was shot dead in her Tennessee home just days before what would have been her 29th birthday. Trashai Siske was found dead on Sept. 1 inside...
