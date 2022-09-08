ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

townandtourist.com

20 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in Nashville, TN (Bars, Bistros, & Food Trucks)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nashville, TN is one of the best food cities in the US with a diverse selection of food options for every taste. Black-owned restaurants are a fundamental part of Nashville’s culinary scene. If you’re looking for a great spot to eat and want to support a local business, you may be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in Nashville are.
NASHVILLE, TN
Narcity USA

A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)

Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
NASHVILLE, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Meet Radical Rabbit, A Nashville Vegan Soulfood Pioneer

Meet Mariah Ragland, or as her customers in the Nashville Farmers Markets know her, Radical Rabbit. She’s the head of her own Nashville-based black-owned independent vegan pop-up restaurant, and she plans on doing things differently right down to her very name. “People say that vegans eat like rabbits right?”...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour

Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for The Judds: The Final Tour. Along with Martina McBride, who will join her on the road for the entirety of the tour, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill, on select dates to honor the legacy of The Judds and their everlasting impact on Country music.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
#Dallas#Hell#Local Chef To Appear#Fox Hulu
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join organizers this Saturday at McKnight Park/sports community center- in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for their third annual Bacon Festival! This is a free event with free parking (even better). This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions and drink vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, face painting, mechanical hog ride, activities, and more. All bacon-themed, of course! Bring the whole family and discover all the different bacon-themed items they will have to offer!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Acclaimed Blues Musician Returns to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Victor Wainwright is one of the nation’s premier blues and boogie-woogie pianists, a seven-time Blues Music Award winner, a former Blues Entertainer of the Year and a Grammy nominee. But Wainwright, who’ll be appearing at 3rd and Lindsley Friday night, is particularly happy about the response he’s seeing as he’s now back on the road after enduring, as did many musicians, a long COVID-induced absence from live performing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

