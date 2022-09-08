Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
Best Power Per Dollar for a 5.3 LS Engine?
Which 5.3L "Vortec" would give the best power/dollar ratio in a 1979 El Camino using fuel injection and a 4L60E trans? —Benjamin Grady Jr., via email. The GM 5.3L engine (326.1 ci, 3.78-inch bore 3.62-inch stroke) is by far the most-produced displacement in GM's Gen III, IV, and V family tree. There are millions of these lying around in the salvage-yard—and like all "LS"-based engines, they can produce big power even in well-used, 100,000-mile trim. The Web is chock-full of these hop-ups (Google is your friend). Here are some in-house examples:
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
Road & Track
Leaked Honda Civic Type R Brochure Claims 326 HP
When Honda pulled the cover off of the new FL5-generation Civic Type R earlier this summer, the automaker refused to share many technical specifications with the buying public. Thanks to one member of the Civic XI forum, important details related to the car’s powertrain output and curb weight leaked online by way of a brochure ahead of Honda’s planned announcement.
Toyota Initial Settlement Over Defective Fuel Pumps Reaches $150M
Toyota Motor Corporation is a step forward toward settling the US class-action litigation tied to fuel pump recalls. According to a report by Reuters, a preliminary settlement was filed this week in federal court in Brooklyn, reaching up to $150 million. It now awaits a judge's approval. Under the settlement,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2023 Ford Super Duty To Get New 6.8-liter V8: Report
Ford is putting the finishing touches on the new Super Duty truck, which is scheduled to debut this fall. It won’t be a completely new product and will share many components and technologies with the outgoing truck, including some of its powertrains. However, it seems that a new mill will be added to the lineup, according to a recent report.
Ford BlueCruise Gets Hands-Free Lane-Change Capability
Ford debuted its BlueCruise driver-assist system in 2021 on select vehicles, and now version 1.2 is in the mix. It's a notable upgrade, because it adds the capability of hands-free lane changes. It's one of a select few systems currently available that officially advertises such hands-off functionality, and it's also coming to Lincoln's version of the system, called ActiveGlide.
2023 Dodge Charger, Challenger Scat Pack Swinger Join "Last Call" Models
Up to now, Dodge has released its Last Call special edition Challenger and Charger models individually. The latest reveal includes both muscle machines, though they will be sharing one moniker. Say hello to the 2023 Charger and Challenger Scat Pack Swinger. Mopar fans will almost certainly recognize the name. The...
Hyundai And Kia Getting TomTom Navigation Services In Europe
Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) has deepened its ties with TomTom in Europe. All Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the Old Continent will have their maps and real-time traffic data supported by TomTom, joining Genesis in the process. To recall, Genesis was the first among the HMG brands to have TomTom loaded right off European showrooms when it was launched last summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yankodesign.com
This modernized Ford dune buggy is equally swift on city roads
Ford is known for its robust trucks like the F-150 Raptor and they have a few upbeat concept buggy designs in the pipeline too. That makes complete sense as the future shouts out loud for compact off-roading vehicles that are good for city commutes too instead of hoarding multiple vehicles. This Ford concept off-roading buggy is in line with the future-forward vision the Michigan-based automotive giant could adopt in the coming years.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets New Tech, Towing Capacity Boost In Europe
Back in May, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E received a towing capacity boost in Europe, and models equipped with the extended range battery and either rear- or all-wheel drive were able to tow up to 1,000 kilograms (2,204 pounds) – a change that was made via an over-the-air update. This was particularly notable because in the U.S., the Mach-E owner’s manual specifically states that it isn’t approved for towing trailers. Now, the European Ford Mustang Mach-E is once again getting a towing capacity boost, as well as some new tech in its latest update.
How Does a Dual-Clutch Transmission Work?
Andrew P. Collins (ZF, Adobe)Porsche's PDK is a prime example of this popular technology.
Jeep 4xe Day Teaser Previews Brand's Electric Future
"The future of freedom is electric." That's the closing statement in Jeep's latest teaser video for its upcoming 4xe Day, happening on September 8, 2022. That, plus music in the background that sings "Welcome to the future. This is the future now." This isn't a surprise to anyone, but yes, the imminent future of automobiles is electric.
Jeep Reveals 2024 Recon, 2024 Wagoneer S, 2023 Avenger Electric SUVs
Jeep sees an electric future for motoring, and the company is officially in the game. Proclaiming September 8 as 4xe Day, the automaker unveiled three brand-new, all-electric SUVs that will enter production in the next two years. It's part of a major shift to electrification that will see Jeep unveil four new EVs for North America and Europe by 2025. By 2030, Jeep will be all-electric in Europe and 50 percent electric in the States.
RideApart
Honda Reveals Hornet Engine Details But Still Calls It A 'Concept'
As the days spin out and we get closer to 2023, motorcycle OEMs continue to roll out their latest and greatest new machinery. On September 9, 2022, it wasn’t a new motorcycle that Honda Europe pulled the covers away from. Instead, it was an entirely new engine—the beating heart of the revived Honda Hornet.
Pagani C10 Shows Gated Manual Gearbox, Design Details In New Teaser
It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percenters to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-liter AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.
2022 Toyota Tundra Crew Cab Scores Top Safety Pick+ Award From IIHS
The 2022 Toyota Tundra with the four-door crew cab body earns a Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The 2022 Tundra gets Good ratings in all of the IIHS' crash tests, which is the agency's top score. Gallery: 2022 Toyota Tundra IIHS Crashtest. The LED...
2023 BMW M2 Teased Ahead Of October 11 Official Debut
Next month will mark the beginning of the end for BMW M's cars powered solely by combustion engines as the new M2 (G87) will be the final model from the performance division to do away with electrification. Teased extensively in recent months, the sports coupe has returned in a new official preview depicting a high-end version with M Performance Parts. Notable upgrades include the rear wing, center-mounted exhaust tips, and bronze 1000M wheels.
2023 Toyota Supra 3.0 Manual First Drive Review: Sixth-Speed Sense
A manual transmission isn't some magic formula that instantly makes a car more fun to drive. There are plenty of bad manuals out there and some great automatics; drive any Hyundai N product and you'll see what I mean. For an enthusiast car like the Toyota Supra, though, a manual gearbox is, if not a must-have, a definitely-want.
How The Manual Transmission Has Evolved
If we break a car's transmission down to its simplest and most essential aspects, its job is to regulate the power supplied by the engine to the wheels. It does this by changing the gears in the unit to optimize the engine's output compared to the speed of the car and its load. An automatic transmission takes care of everything for the driver. However, there are still enough car enthusiasts who enjoy controlling that aspect of the car for the manually operated transmission to live on and for manufacturers to keep developing them. And that's despite automatic transmissions now being more efficient and faster than using a clutch pedal to disengage drive, moving a lever manually, and re-engaging the clutch.
BMW Promises 30 Percent More Range With New Round Battery Cells
BMW is busy working on its next-generation electric vehicles, which will begin arriving in the middle of the decade. Part of what the automaker calls Neue Klasse (New Class) – a new platform and family of new technologies – are new batteries that are going to offer up to 30 percent more range compared to BMW’s today models. We’ll talk about the numbers in a minute but first, let’s see the company’s new battery tech.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 2