William D. Sailors
William D. Sailors, 72, South Bend, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in his home in South Bend. William was born May 30, 1950. William is survived by his son, William (Jennifer) Sailors Jr, South Bend; daughter, Jessica (Eric) Kessler, Donaldson; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters Mary (Dave) Johnson, Walkerton and Janet Rankin, South Bend; and brother, Michael (Karen) Sailors, Lakeville.
Marlene Kay Fugate — PENDING
Marlene K. Fugate, 68, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster.
Gladys Marie Yoder
Gladys Marie Yoder, 92, Wakarusa, died Sept. 7, 2022. She was born Dec. 17, 1929. On June 6, 1948, she married Maurice O. Yoder; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Stan) Kulp, Elkhart, Steven (Sherry) Yoder, South Bend, Susan (Dr. Mark) Klaassen, Syracuse and Bradley (Cheryl) Yoder, Nappanee; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a sister, Helen Bontrager, Wakarusa.
Sandra Lucile Murphy
Sandra Lucile Murphy died at Warsaw Meadows Care Center on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Gay and Bonnie (Williamson) Smith. Survivors include four sons: Shannon Geiger of Syracuse, Jeremy (Kristy) Geiger of Cromwell, Chris (Selena) Geiger of Wawaka and Troy (Jennifer) Geiger of Warsaw; eight grandchildren and a sister, Faye (Rodney) Smith-Shull.
Joseph E. Molnar — UPDATED
Joseph E. Molnar, 71, Plymouth, died at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Memorial Hospital. Joseph was born July 26, 1951. Joseph is survived by his wife, Darlene (Swears); sons, Joseph (Corrinna) Molnar and Jeffery (Rachel Adamson) Molnar; two grandchildren; sisters, Rose (Al) Lindsey, Julie (Danny) Napier and Joann Molnar; and brothers, Bill (Diane) Molnar and Bob (Nancy) Molnar.
Gary Bruce Kline — UPDATED
Gary B. Kline, 80, Syracuse, died at 12:38 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born Oct. 28, 1941. On Sept. 9, 1961, he was married to Shirley M. Weingart; she survives in Syracuse. He is also survived by his Kimberly (Wayne) Rivenes, Elkhart; son, Jeffery...
Judy Alfano — UPDATED
Judith T. Alfano, known to most as “Judy,” 83, Warsaw, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. She was at home in Warsaw, surrounded by the family she loved dearly. Born March 3, 1939, Judy was the daughter of the late Lloyd W. Williams and the late Wava D. (Tyler) Williams. She was a 1957 graduate of Goshen High School and a 1959 graduate of Western Michigan University. On Aug. 22, 1959, Judy was married to Stuart J. Alfano. Stuart and Judy shared more than 43 years together before Stuart’s passing in February 2003.
Jackie Eugene Warren — UPDATED
Jackie E. “Jack” Warren, 82, Ligonier, died at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence in Ligonier. He was born May 23, 1940. He was married on Jan. 30, 1960, to Beverly J. “Bev” Musser; she survives in Ligonier. He is also survived by...
Catherine ‘Cathy’ Amelia Lee — UPDATED
Catherine “Cathy” Amelia (Bowles) Lee, 58, Mentone, died at 12:23 p.m. Sept. 8, 2022, at her residence in Mentone. She was born June 26, 1964. She married Tim Lee; he survives in Mentone. Cathy is also survived by her daughters, Ashley N. (Harry) Caudill, Silver Lake and Amanda...
Carol Fisher — UPDATED
Carol L. Fisher, 71, Syracuse, died at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born July 10, 1951. She is survived by her three children, Katie Fisher, Syracuse, Eric Fisher, Syracuse and Brad (Jennifer Mishler), Leesburg; three granddaughters; one great-grandson; and her sister, Gail (Leonard) Crofford, Lake Village.
June Austie Spearman — UPDATED
June A. Spearman, 90, Warsaw, previously a longtime resident of the Dewart Lake area, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Majestic Care Southwest. She was born June 30, 1932. She married Robert “Bob” Spearman on March 8, 1953; he survives. She is also survived by five children. Titus...
Chautauqua’s Annual Local History Series Another Success
SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee and Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum joined together to offer three programs exploring local history for the period from the 1750s to the 1850s. The programs were in support of Archaeology Month. All programs were free to attend. The first program, held Thursday evening, Sept. 1, at the...
Gale ‘Deane’ Fisher
Gale “Deane” Fisher, 91, lifelong resident of Plymouth, died Sept. 6, 2022, at his home in Plymouth. He was born April 29, 1931. Gale married Nancy Ebersole on Dec. 11, 1955; she survives. Gale is survived by his children, Karen Patton, Virginia Beach, Va., Audrey Fisher, Plymouth and...
Virginia Duffey Enman
Virginia Duffey Enman, 79, Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, died at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born Nov. 3, 1942. She married Raymond T. Enman on Oct. 31, 1970; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three siblings, Kathleen Alspaugh,...
Mae E. Yoder
Mae E. Yoder, 87, Nappanee, died at 1:54 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at her residence in Nappanee. She was born Jan.13, 1935. On April 24, 1955, she married Amzie N. Yoder; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Sharon Yoder, Nappanee, Deborah (David) Yoder, Nappanee,...
Peterson’s Fish Hosting Funraiser For Veteran Flags
SYRACUSE — Peterson’s Fish is hosting a funraiser from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, to raise money for more veteran flags to honor local veterans. The event will include music by The Hubie Ashcraft Band, great food and drinks. Tickets start at $10 with VIP tickets at $25. Tickets may be purchased by calling (574) 528-5000, at the door or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fish-fiddles-and-freedom-with-hubie-ashcraft-band-tickets-382918839557.
Warsaw Library: Teaching Your Baby to Read
It was the middle of the 1960’s. A young mother named Evi had just been told that her little boy, Larry, would never be “normal” and that she and her husband should put him in an institution and never lay eyes on him again. She did not listen to that advice.
Apple Festival Scholarship Pageant Contestants Announced
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Apple Festival recently announced its contestants for the Miss Apple Blossom Scholarship Pageant. The pageant is part of the annual Apple Festival, which runs from Sep. 15-18 in Nappanee. Liliana Lomeli, Miss Boys & Girls Club of Nappanee, is a sophomore at Saint Mary’s College....
Larry Yoder
Larry Yoder, 86, Syracuse, died Sept. 1, 2022, at his home in Syracuse. He was born on March 14, 1936. He is survived by his significant other, Janie Leach, Syracuse; three daughters, Heather (Doug) Fiandt, Warsaw, Kacy (John) Hopper, Logansport and Jessica (Mike) Barger, Syracuse; one son, Joe (Kate) Leach, Leesburg; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
9/11 Memorial Ceremony Sunday In Warsaw
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Committee will host its annual ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the courthouse square in Warsaw. The ceremony has been relocated this year due to remodeling of the Center Lake Pavilion near the 9/11 Memorial. The committee will once...
