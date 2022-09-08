Read full article on original website
Hatboro Couple Explains Secret to 63-Year Marriage: ‘We Like Each Other’
Gerri and Wayne Diehl (center, in white) and their clan. According to Hatboro couple Gerri and Wayne Diehl, the secret to a long and happy marriage goes beyond just being in love, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We not only love each other, we like each other,”...
fox29.com
Kennett Square Mushroom Festival
Now this is fun-gi. Bob traveled to Kennett Square where they’re getting ready for their annual Mushroom Festival. The festival on September 10th and 11th will have food, a fried mushroom eating contest, kids rides and more!
Jessica Boyington's local brewery tour continues
Jessica Boyington continues her tour of Philadelphia breweries - including one with Nintendo!
Jamison Brewery Showcases Famous “Bucks County” Sign on Beautiful Outdoor Property
Warwick Farm Brewery will house the Bucks County sign for the next few weeks. A Bucks County brewery will be housing a well-known sign on their outdoor property for the next several weeks. Warwick Farm Brewing, located in Jamison, will be showcasing the famous red “Bucks County” sign outside for...
Beloved South Jersey restaurateur dies suddenly
Glenn Keen owned and operated Cucina Carini with his wife Paula since 1995. If you went in for a nice dinner in their cozy Italian restaurant or just stopped at the counter for one of their take-out pizzas, the first person you usually saw was Glenn. I've known Glenn for...
abc27.com
Luke Combs stopping in Pennsylvania for 2023 World Tour
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Country artist Luke Combs will be bringing his 2023 World Tour to Philadelphia next summer!. Combs will be making a stop at Lincoln Financial Field on July 29, 2023. He will also be making another stop in Pennsylvania a little earlier in the year. You can see him in Pittsburgh at the Acrisure Stadium (formally known as Heinz Field) on April 29, 2023.
Hatboro Family — Having Lost a Dear One of Its Own — Goes to Bat for Others
The loss of Parker Hall’s wife Kat to colon cancer in 2014 was devastating to him and his children. But he somehow knew he would find a way to repay the kindnesses his Hatboro neighbors showed him during the ordeal. Eight years later, the Halls’ annual wiffle ball classic is raising funds and spirits for other cancer-stricken families. Matteo Iadonisi stepped up to the plate to bring the story to 6abc.
buckscountyherald.com
Dining Out: Satisfy sweet and salty cravings at The Salt Box
Vince Marinelli grew up in Philadelphia eating soft pretzels and later selling them on street corners. He ate a lot of pretzels over the years, but never grew tired of them. Instead, he decided he wanted to learn to make them, said his daughter, Olivia. After apprenticing with a Philly...
Former Dairy Barn on Chester Springs Property — Once Home to Owen J. Roberts — Boldly Reimagined
In 2007, Erik Kolar bought the former residence of Owen J. Roberts, the former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, in Chester Springs to transform it into a home for his family to be together, writes Bill Donahue for Suburban Life Magazine. Kolar, the CEO of Patriot Equities in Wayne,...
New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
buckscountyherald.com
Mexican street food arrives in Doylestown at Las Frida’s Mexican Kitchen
Everything from our salsas to our chimichangas, fajtas, quesadillas, tacos and huarache is made with the best and freshest ingredients with heart.”. Doylestown’s newest Mexican restaurant is already creating a loyal following after barely a month in town. Las Frida’s Mexican Kitchen at 274 N. Main St., has an...
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner Service
Stella of New Hope,the modern American restaurant helmed by seasoned Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran in New Hope, PA, is expanding operations to include Tuesday dinner service starting Tuesday, September 13,from 4 to 9 pm, just in time for leaf-peeping season. In addition to the scenic restaurant's Tuesday hours, Stella of New Hope is open for dinner service Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 4 to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm for a bountiful weekend brunch experience.
AWSOM Pet of the Week – Bucky
This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a Shih Tzu named Bucky. STROUDSBURG, PA | Bucky is a 4 ½ -year-old adult male Shih Tzu. Arriving at AWSOM about a week ago, he is described as very friendly and calm, known for being very social, and getting along well with humans. Bucky has no bite history, has been neutered, is microchipped, and is up to date with his shots. He is currently available for adoption at Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM).
phillyvoice.com
Grammy-winning artist to headline new music festival at the Navy Yard
The lineup has just been released for a new festival coming to South Philadelphia this month that will showcase artists and musicians from throughout the region. The Philly Arts & Music Festival takes place in the Marine Parade Grounds at the Navy Yard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 8 p.m. The event is being hosted by Spectacor Events & Entertainment and features live music performances, a vendor village and food trucks.
Upper Black Eddy Native, Paranormal Investigator Searching for the “Beast of Bryn Athyn”
The local investigator is currently tracking the creature in Montgomery County. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a creature believed to be in the Bryn Athyn area. JD Mullane wrote about the creature and its hunters for the Bucks County Courier Times. Eric...
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
abc27.com
Woman assaulted while thwarting thieves in Hershey; cops and store ‘didn’t even call to see if I was okay’
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have identified at least one suspect in a Hershey retail theft that turned violent as a shopper photographed the thieves’ license plate while they tried to get away. It happened Aug. 20 at the Old Navy Outlet store in the Tanger Outlets...
abandonedspaces.com
Witch’s Hat Pavilion: A Century-Old Stop Along a Scenic Mountain Trail
Located on Neversink Mountain, overlooking Reading, Pennsylvania, is a unique spot that has been around for over a century. Known as the Witch’s Hat Pavilion, due to its appearance, it’s one of the only reminders of what was once a popular vacation spot for the area’s wealthy.
Beloved Hunterdon County Preschooler Dies At Age 4
Beloved Hunterdon County preschooler Gunnar Dominic Bickhardt died at the St. Luke’s Warren Campus in Phillipsburg on Thursday, Sept. 1. He was four. Born in Flemington, Gunnar lived in Holland Township and attended Franklin Township Elementary School, his obituary says. Gunnar was also a member of St. Mary Roman...
phl17.com
South Philadelphia teen girl has been located
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department announced Tuesday a South Philadelphia girl that went missing on Monday had been located. Police say 14-year-old Sanai Hill-Miller was last seen on the 1400 block of Montrose Street around 2:00 pm. Miller was last seen wearing gray tights and a black t-shirt that...
