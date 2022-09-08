ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Comments / 4

Related
fox29.com

Kennett Square Mushroom Festival

Now this is fun-gi. Bob traveled to Kennett Square where they’re getting ready for their annual Mushroom Festival. The festival on September 10th and 11th will have food, a fried mushroom eating contest, kids rides and more!
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Doylestown, PA
Entertainment
abc27.com

Luke Combs stopping in Pennsylvania for 2023 World Tour

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Country artist Luke Combs will be bringing his 2023 World Tour to Philadelphia next summer!. Combs will be making a stop at Lincoln Financial Field on July 29, 2023. He will also be making another stop in Pennsylvania a little earlier in the year. You can see him in Pittsburgh at the Acrisure Stadium (formally known as Heinz Field) on April 29, 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Hatboro Family — Having Lost a Dear One of Its Own — Goes to Bat for Others

The loss of Parker Hall’s wife Kat to colon cancer in 2014 was devastating to him and his children. But he somehow knew he would find a way to repay the kindnesses his Hatboro neighbors showed him during the ordeal. Eight years later, the Halls’ annual wiffle ball classic is raising funds and spirits for other cancer-stricken families. Matteo Iadonisi stepped up to the plate to bring the story to 6abc.
HATBORO, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Dining Out: Satisfy sweet and salty cravings at The Salt Box

Vince Marinelli grew up in Philadelphia eating soft pretzels and later selling them on street corners. He ate a lot of pretzels over the years, but never grew tired of them. Instead, he decided he wanted to learn to make them, said his daughter, Olivia. After apprenticing with a Philly...
PLUMSTEADVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Rock Star
buckscountyherald.com

Mexican street food arrives in Doylestown at Las Frida’s Mexican Kitchen

Everything from our salsas to our chimichangas, fajtas, quesadillas, tacos and huarache is made with the best and freshest ingredients with heart.”. Doylestown’s newest Mexican restaurant is already creating a loyal following after barely a month in town. Las Frida’s Mexican Kitchen at 274 N. Main St., has an...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner Service

Stella of New Hope,the modern American restaurant helmed by seasoned Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran in New Hope, PA, is expanding operations to include Tuesday dinner service starting Tuesday, September 13,from 4 to 9 pm, just in time for leaf-peeping season. In addition to the scenic restaurant's Tuesday hours, Stella of New Hope is open for dinner service Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 4 to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm for a bountiful weekend brunch experience.
NEW HOPE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Pocono Update

AWSOM Pet of the Week – Bucky

This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a Shih Tzu named Bucky. STROUDSBURG, PA | Bucky is a 4 ½ -year-old adult male Shih Tzu. Arriving at AWSOM about a week ago, he is described as very friendly and calm, known for being very social, and getting along well with humans. Bucky has no bite history, has been neutered, is microchipped, and is up to date with his shots. He is currently available for adoption at Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM).
STROUDSBURG, PA
phillyvoice.com

Grammy-winning artist to headline new music festival at the Navy Yard

The lineup has just been released for a new festival coming to South Philadelphia this month that will showcase artists and musicians from throughout the region. The Philly Arts & Music Festival takes place in the Marine Parade Grounds at the Navy Yard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 8 p.m. The event is being hosted by Spectacor Events & Entertainment and features live music performances, a vendor village and food trucks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Hunterdon County Preschooler Dies At Age 4

Beloved Hunterdon County preschooler Gunnar Dominic Bickhardt died at the St. Luke’s Warren Campus in Phillipsburg on Thursday, Sept. 1. He was four. Born in Flemington, Gunnar lived in Holland Township and attended Franklin Township Elementary School, his obituary says. Gunnar was also a member of St. Mary Roman...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
phl17.com

South Philadelphia teen girl has been located

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department announced Tuesday a South Philadelphia girl that went missing on Monday had been located. Police say 14-year-old Sanai Hill-Miller was last seen on the 1400 block of Montrose Street around 2:00 pm. Miller was last seen wearing gray tights and a black t-shirt that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy