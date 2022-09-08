ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Paula Pudiak
3d ago

This is a really bad idea for the people living around it..no that won't cause crime to go up...it's not bad enough in JC I guess...I honestly don't know why Government is hurting Americans like they are

WNBF News Radio 1290

New COVID Booster Shots Available in Broome County

Officials with the Broome County Health Department plan to make a formal announcement soon concerning how to get the new COVID-19 booster shot that was developed to address the latest, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control has approved the Bivalent booster shots developed by Pfizer...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Solar Farm Hearing in Town of Binghamton

A public hearing to talk about a proposal to put a solar farm on Powderhouse Road in the Town of Binghamton is coming up. According to a public notice published in August and distributed to Town of Binghamton Property Owners in the area of the proposed development, the Zoning Appeals Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 12 at the Binghamton Town Hall to hear comments on the application from Sigma Solar to place a 5.0 megawatt-AC photo voltaic solar array on South Hill Conservation Property at 930 Powderhouse Road.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Former Nurse: Hero to Zero

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former licensed practical nurse, Shanatha Fazenbaker, said she went from hero to zero after she was forced to quit her job at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center because of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. She said her life has been turned upside down since Governor Kathy Hochul...
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Legionella bacteria detected at Mental Health Building in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of elevated levels of the Legionella bacteria. The bacteria was detected in a cooling tower at the Mental Health Building on Green Street in Ithaca. Cooling towers can release bacteria into the air near the tower itself. Exposure to the bacteria can cause people to develop Legionnaires’ disease, which can lead to pneumonia. Health officials say the risk to the public in this instance is quite low, but they are required to notify the public due to State Department of Health Guidelines. Integrated Water Management is contracted to manage the tower, they decontaminated it yesterday. They’ll retest it in 3-7 days. If the results remain elevated, further decontamination will be required. The Mental Health Building will remain open due to the low risk.
Johnson City, NY
Government
City
Johnson City, NY
NewsChannel 36

Monument Placed to Remember Chemung Co. Lives Lost During Vietnam War

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- A monument bearing the names of the men from Chemung County who were killed during the Vietnam War was placed at Eldridge Park in Elmira on Friday. The monument, a bronze plaque set in stone, displays the names of the more than 30 service members killed in action. It was one of five displayed at the Moving Wall at Eldridge Park earlier this summer. The Chemung County monument is now next to the vault that was buried in August, containing mementos and items left behind at the Wall.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

United Way of Broome Hosts Day(s) of Caring

The United Way of Broome County is celebrating its annual Day of Caring events September 9 and September 10 throughout the county. Volunteers have signed on to be working on over 40 projects ranging from general clean up to landscaping and painting at local charitable and not-for-profit organizations. The Day...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project Underway in Binghamton

At a press conference on Thursday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the details of the Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project, now underway in Binghamton. Work on the $1.2 million project began on Glenwood Avenue between Clinton Street and Prospect Street earlier this week, closing the street to through traffic while remaining open to local traffic for businesses. Signed detours are in place for through traffic on Clinton Street, Mygatt Street and Prospect Street.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Drive-In-Bingo scheduled at Chemung County Fairgrounds

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care has announced that a Drive-In-Bingo event will take place in Horseheads later this month. For Drive-In-Bingo, numbers will be announced over short-distance FM radio frequency that seniors can listen to through their car radios. Participants will honk their horns when they […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Luma Preparation Closes Down Court Street in Downtown Binghamton

Morning commuters to downtown Binghamton got a surprise on Thursday morning when they found a chunk of Court Street closed down to prepare for the Luma Festival this weekend. In addition to closing down a chunk of Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, Luma Projection Arts Festival preparations have also caused a bit of a parking shortage in the surrounding area. In addition to the regularly scheduled road work going on in the area and the start of the school year, Thursday morning was a rough one for Binghamton commuters.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Police hand out speeding tickets on first of of school

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – School is back in session across New York, which means the streets are busier with school buses, kids, and police. Officers from police departments across Chemung County were out on the first day of school, September 6, to enforce speed zone and school zone violations. The Elmira Heights Police Department […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
Newswatch 16

Appliances stolen in Wyoming County burglary

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a burglary in Wyoming County. Troopers say the home along Keelersburg Road near Tunkhannock was broken into sometime around the beginning of the month. The crooks got in through the basement and took copper wiring and pipes. But they also somehow...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

