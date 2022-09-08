Read full article on original website
Paula Pudiak
3d ago
This is a really bad idea for the people living around it..no that won't cause crime to go up...it's not bad enough in JC I guess...I honestly don't know why Government is hurting Americans like they are
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New COVID Booster Shots Available in Broome County
Officials with the Broome County Health Department plan to make a formal announcement soon concerning how to get the new COVID-19 booster shot that was developed to address the latest, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control has approved the Bivalent booster shots developed by Pfizer...
Solar Farm Hearing in Town of Binghamton
A public hearing to talk about a proposal to put a solar farm on Powderhouse Road in the Town of Binghamton is coming up. According to a public notice published in August and distributed to Town of Binghamton Property Owners in the area of the proposed development, the Zoning Appeals Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 12 at the Binghamton Town Hall to hear comments on the application from Sigma Solar to place a 5.0 megawatt-AC photo voltaic solar array on South Hill Conservation Property at 930 Powderhouse Road.
NewsChannel 36
Former Nurse: Hero to Zero
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former licensed practical nurse, Shanatha Fazenbaker, said she went from hero to zero after she was forced to quit her job at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center because of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. She said her life has been turned upside down since Governor Kathy Hochul...
whcuradio.com
Legionella bacteria detected at Mental Health Building in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of elevated levels of the Legionella bacteria. The bacteria was detected in a cooling tower at the Mental Health Building on Green Street in Ithaca. Cooling towers can release bacteria into the air near the tower itself. Exposure to the bacteria can cause people to develop Legionnaires’ disease, which can lead to pneumonia. Health officials say the risk to the public in this instance is quite low, but they are required to notify the public due to State Department of Health Guidelines. Integrated Water Management is contracted to manage the tower, they decontaminated it yesterday. They’ll retest it in 3-7 days. If the results remain elevated, further decontamination will be required. The Mental Health Building will remain open due to the low risk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsChannel 36
Monument Placed to Remember Chemung Co. Lives Lost During Vietnam War
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- A monument bearing the names of the men from Chemung County who were killed during the Vietnam War was placed at Eldridge Park in Elmira on Friday. The monument, a bronze plaque set in stone, displays the names of the more than 30 service members killed in action. It was one of five displayed at the Moving Wall at Eldridge Park earlier this summer. The Chemung County monument is now next to the vault that was buried in August, containing mementos and items left behind at the Wall.
Former Vestal Diner Owner Sentenced For Tax Fraud
The former owner of a diner in Vestal will serve a year and a day in prison after admitting he didn’t pay federal payroll taxes. 57-year-old Nezir “Nick” Boljevic used to own the Vestal Diner but no longer owns or operates the business. Officials with the U.S....
Karen Beebe for Broome County Legislator
A first term Broome County Legislator says she's eager to continue her service to community, tackling the issues that matter to her constituents.
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
United Way of Broome Hosts Day(s) of Caring
The United Way of Broome County is celebrating its annual Day of Caring events September 9 and September 10 throughout the county. Volunteers have signed on to be working on over 40 projects ranging from general clean up to landscaping and painting at local charitable and not-for-profit organizations. The Day...
Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project Underway in Binghamton
At a press conference on Thursday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the details of the Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project, now underway in Binghamton. Work on the $1.2 million project began on Glenwood Avenue between Clinton Street and Prospect Street earlier this week, closing the street to through traffic while remaining open to local traffic for businesses. Signed detours are in place for through traffic on Clinton Street, Mygatt Street and Prospect Street.
Latest numbers, September 9th
Since yesterday, there has been minimal change in the number of Broome County COVID-19 cases.
Louie G running for Broome Legislator
A popular local deejay who recently hung up the mic is looking to follow in his family's footsteps and enter the political arena.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drive-In-Bingo scheduled at Chemung County Fairgrounds
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care has announced that a Drive-In-Bingo event will take place in Horseheads later this month. For Drive-In-Bingo, numbers will be announced over short-distance FM radio frequency that seniors can listen to through their car radios. Participants will honk their horns when they […]
Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
Luma Preparation Closes Down Court Street in Downtown Binghamton
Morning commuters to downtown Binghamton got a surprise on Thursday morning when they found a chunk of Court Street closed down to prepare for the Luma Festival this weekend. In addition to closing down a chunk of Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, Luma Projection Arts Festival preparations have also caused a bit of a parking shortage in the surrounding area. In addition to the regularly scheduled road work going on in the area and the start of the school year, Thursday morning was a rough one for Binghamton commuters.
Police hand out speeding tickets on first of of school
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – School is back in session across New York, which means the streets are busier with school buses, kids, and police. Officers from police departments across Chemung County were out on the first day of school, September 6, to enforce speed zone and school zone violations. The Elmira Heights Police Department […]
Fiber Optic expands into the Southern Tier
A high speed internet company just surpassed a major milestone, and decided to celebrate out in the community.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
Binghamton man gets 7 years for burglary
A Binghamton man was sentenced to 7 years in New York State prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision after he was found guilty in Broome County Court of Burglary in the Second Degree, a violent felony.
Appliances stolen in Wyoming County burglary
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a burglary in Wyoming County. Troopers say the home along Keelersburg Road near Tunkhannock was broken into sometime around the beginning of the month. The crooks got in through the basement and took copper wiring and pipes. But they also somehow...
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3