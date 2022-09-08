Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Peach Cobbler Factory nears opening date in Huntsville
Peach Cobbler Factory has gotten a big step closer toward opening its doors in Huntsville. A move-in is complete and all that’s left are some final construction details and the official announcement of an opening date, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page Tuesday. Celeste Otero, owner of the...
Toddler falls out of Huntsville apartment window
A 3-year-old child fell out of an apartment window on Thursday afternoon, according to Huntsville emergency officials.
wvtm13.com
Blount County man killed in Labor Day shooting at gay nightclub in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Blount County man was killed and another man was injured in an early morning shooting at The Quest Club in downtown Birmingham on Labor Day. Learn more in the video above. Birmingham police said officers responded to a report of two people shot at the...
Construction worker killed in accident on University Drive
HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said emergency crews were called to a site located near the old Burlington Coat Factory store on University Drive around 1:25 p.m.
‘We will die together’: Etowah County woman charged with repeatedly stalking man, family
According to court documents, Jenkins allegedly told the victim, "My death will be on you but when I find you then we will die together. I swear it on everyone's lives."
One person killed in Limestone County wreck
HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said officials were called to the scene of an accident at about 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
WAFF
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to HEMSI, someone was killed in a car accident in Limestone County. Officers and emergency teams responded to the scene after a call at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday. The accident happened on Highway 72 east and Brian Hill Road, it is unknown how many cars...
Pregnant women held for months in one Alabama jail to protect fetuses from drugs
Police arrested Ashley Banks on May 25 with an unregistered gun and a small amount of marijuana. Under normal circumstances, the 23-year-old from Gadsden would have been able to post bond and leave jail until her criminal trial. But Banks admitted to smoking pot on the same day she found out she was pregnant – two days before her arrest. In Etowah County, that meant she couldn’t leave jail unless she entered drug rehab, leaving her in limbo for three months.
Gadsden woman charged with chemical endangerment of a child
A 31-year-old Gadsden woman is charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
Alabama triple murder suspect seeks to prohibit the death penalty due to intellectual disability
Attorneys for a man charged in connection with a triple murder in Guntersville filed a motion asking the state to prohibit the death penalty because the defendant is intellectually disabled.
Trials set for three charged in Huntsville toddler’s shooting death
30-year-old Martin Arrendondo Evenes was one of three charged with capital murder in the death of 3-year-old "Sweet Livia" Robinson. The toddler was killed when a bullet intended for a woman who was involved in a dispute with the suspects struck her in the head while she slept on the couch.
2 women charged with public intoxication while working in Hollywood
Two women were arrested in Jackson County after authorities say they were using drugs while on the job.
2 people swept away by floodwaters at Guntersville State Park
According to Hanceville's Mayor Kenneth Nail, two people, a man and a woman, were swept away from the park by the floodwater, sweeping them through a culvert.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville landlord says police stopped eviction of tenant charged with arson
Although his tenant is in jail, he still must follow eviction laws. North Alabama landlord must wait to evict tenant, even after tenant's alleged arson attempt. The tenant is accused of pouring gasoline all over himself, his wife and the rental property. If he bonds out of jail, police say the landlord can't yet prevent him from going back to the home.
‘I got fed up’: Alabama teen admits killing 5 family members in what lawyers call tainted confession
Just a few hours after police say he shot and killed his family of five, 14-year-old Mason Sisk confessed in an interrogation room, telling investigators he did not want his siblings to grow up in the home where their parents frequently argued. “Yeah, they argue a lot, and I got...
