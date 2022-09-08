ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory nears opening date in Huntsville

Peach Cobbler Factory has gotten a big step closer toward opening its doors in Huntsville. A move-in is complete and all that’s left are some final construction details and the official announcement of an opening date, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page Tuesday. Celeste Otero, owner of the...
WAFF

One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to HEMSI, someone was killed in a car accident in Limestone County. Officers and emergency teams responded to the scene after a call at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday. The accident happened on Highway 72 east and Brian Hill Road, it is unknown how many cars...
AL.com

Pregnant women held for months in one Alabama jail to protect fetuses from drugs

Police arrested Ashley Banks on May 25 with an unregistered gun and a small amount of marijuana. Under normal circumstances, the 23-year-old from Gadsden would have been able to post bond and leave jail until her criminal trial. But Banks admitted to smoking pot on the same day she found out she was pregnant – two days before her arrest. In Etowah County, that meant she couldn’t leave jail unless she entered drug rehab, leaving her in limbo for three months.
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WAAY-TV

Huntsville landlord says police stopped eviction of tenant charged with arson

Although his tenant is in jail, he still must follow eviction laws. North Alabama landlord must wait to evict tenant, even after tenant's alleged arson attempt. The tenant is accused of pouring gasoline all over himself, his wife and the rental property. If he bonds out of jail, police say the landlord can't yet prevent him from going back to the home.
