Read full article on original website
Related
themonroesun.com
Masuk boys soccer is ‘back on the map’
MONROE, CT — Brendan Cavanaugh, head coach of the Masuk High boys soccer team, has high hopes for his new-look lineup, which graduated a bulk of its starters from a year ago. The Panthers will look to contend for a South-West Conference championship and the season gets going Tuesday,...
themonroesun.com
Rotary Club Golf Classic attracts 72 golfers to Whitney Farms
MONROE, CT — The Rotary Club of Monroe’s 28th Annual Golf Classic at Whitney Farms was played under a bright sun with mostly clear skies Thursday, as 72 golfers competed, while raising money to benefit community causes the club supports. “We lucked out. It’s a fantastic day,” said...
themonroesun.com
New Teacher Profile: Sherrie Milunich is now full-time at Stepney
Position: Second grade teacher at Stepney Elementary School. Coming from: Milunich was the part-time high impact math interventionist at Stepney Elementary School for the 2021-2022 school year. She previously taught elementary school in California and Virginia. Grew up in: Irvine, Calif. Education: Bachelor of Arts Degree and Elementary Teaching Credential...
themonroesun.com
Monroe Historical Society’s Textile Sale is still going on Saturday
MONROE, CT — Bins overflowing with yarn, fabrics in colorful patterns and notions were on display at the Monroe Historical Society’s annual Textile Sale, held on the lawn outside Beardsley Homestead, 31 Great Ring Road, Friday. The fundraiser, which also includes a small tag sale, is still going on this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Comments / 0